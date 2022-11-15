“Crime of passion”: Officials identify four University of Idaho students found dead near campus

On Monday, November 14, the Moscow Police Department informed the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home approximately a mile from the main campus have been identified.

According to NBC, the victims were identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapion from Conway, Washington, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona, 21-year-old Madison Mogen from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves from Rathdrum, Idaho.

As per authorities, the bodies of the University of Idaho students were discovered in a home in King Road in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday, after officers responded to a call concerning an unconscious individual.

Nick Mathews @Nick_Mathews Today, two universities — the University of Virginia and the University of Idaho — have cancelled classes following the murders of students. My heart hurts. Today, two universities — the University of Virginia and the University of Idaho — have cancelled classes following the murders of students. My heart hurts.

In an interview with the New York Times, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said that while the deaths were being treated as a homicide case, the exact causes of death are unknown. He also clarified that there was no reason to believe that the public was in danger. Bettge said:

“With a crime of this magnitude, it’s very difficult to work through. The overall assessment is that it’s a crime of passion.”

Ken Oliver @kenoliver58 All these senseless shootings and murders have got to stop. The University of Idaho yesterday and The University of Virginia today. Our young men and women didn’t go to college to lose their lives. All these senseless shootings and murders have got to stop. The University of Idaho yesterday and The University of Virginia today. Our young men and women didn’t go to college to lose their lives.

No suspect has been identified in the University of Idaho student murders

In a statement released by the the University of Idaho, officials said that no suspect has been identified in the killings. Addressing the students, University President Scott Green summed up what is believed to be a massacre. He said:

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide.”

He added:

“We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department. The university is committed to supporting students and families during this difficult time.”

Noonie808 @noonie808 Does anyone know why the murder of 4 University of Idaho students yesterday (who were living close to but off-campus) isn’t in the national news feed? Does anyone know why the murder of 4 University of Idaho students yesterday (who were living close to but off-campus) isn’t in the national news feed?

Police officials speculated that the murder may be the result of a personal dispute, however the exact motive remains unknown.

In an official press release, the Moscow Police Department wrote:

“Currently, there is no one in custody. The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.”

The statement added:

“The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident.”

As per the New York Post, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabut said that the autopsy results would be ready on November 15. Mabut said that while she could only disclose limited information, she could confirm that the case was not a murder-suicide.

On November 14, classes were canceled at the University of Idaho as a sign of respect for the four deceased students. The administration also announced that counselors were available for any students who were troubled by the case.

