What happened at University of Idaho? Police open homicide case after 4 students found dead near campus

The Moscow Police Department of Idaho launched a homicide investigation after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a house just outside the campus on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

As per CNN, the students whose bodies were discovered are: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

The University of Idaho resides on the North-Central side of Idaho, in the city of Moscow. Following the gruesome discovery, University President Scott Green sent out an email informing other students about the event and asked the campus community to be on alert as the perpetrator is still unknown.

University of Idaho students found dead, investigations underway

Police are investigating a homicide at Uni. of Idaho (Representative image via Natalie Behring)

In a news release, the Moscow Police Dept. stated that on November 13, law enforcement officers responded to a report made via call about an unconscious person on King Road. Shortly after arriving, they discovered the four bodies in a home about a block away from the university campus.

They are currently investigating the scene as a homicide case, but are yet to reveal more information. They did, however, report that there is no ongoing threat.

University president Scott Green issued a statement via email informing students about the event. The email did not specify the names of the victims but did confirm that they were students of the university living off-campus. The victims' kin and family have been notified.

In the statement, Green canceled classes statewide and online on Monday, November 14, in honor of the deceased. He noted that classes will resume on Tuesday, November 15.

The email also urged students to make use of the free counseling services available on campus. Meanwhile, university employees were asked to reach out for free and confidential assistance through an Employee Assistance Program.

University of Idaho @uidaho U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. https://t.co/wiuOmST6d1

Following the discovery of the bodies, University of Idaho officials and the police sent out alerts for a 'shelter-in-place' at 2:07 pm. Students and staff were also asked to stay out of the campus as the suspect was not known at the time.

The alert was then lifted an hour or so later, claiming that there was no current threat but suggesting that they remain alert.

Moscow Police have not revealed any other information, including the cause of death, since the investigation is still ongoing.

Garrett 🦚 @garrett4au 4 students found murdered near the campus of the University of Idaho, and hearing up to 4 killed tonight at the University of Virginia. Absolutely heartbreaking. 4 students found murdered near the campus of the University of Idaho, and hearing up to 4 killed tonight at the University of Virginia. Absolutely heartbreaking.

The news from the University of Idaho comes shortly after a similarly gruesome incident in the University of Virginia, where a student, armed with a gun, shot three football players dead and injured two others. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony and three charges of second-degree murder.

Poll : 0 votes