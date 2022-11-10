What happened at Cornell University frat parties? Events suspended following reports of spiked drinks and s*xual assault

On November 6, 2022, Cornell University, located in Ithaca, New York, announced the ban of all fraternity parties and social events with immediate effect. The university made the announcement after cases of students being drugged and one being assaulted were reported.

The Ithaca Police Department recently announced that they are launching an investigation following the reports of s*xual assault and multiple other drugging incidents.

Authorities suspect the use of the drug Rohypnol at the fraternity parties

The Ithaca police reported that the call was made on Sunday, November 6, claiming that the incident occurred between 2.30 am and 4.30 am at a residence on the 100 block of Thurston Avenue. The area is home to several of the school's students.

Four incidents of drugging have also been reported between September 24 and November 3. The use of Rohypnol, commonly known as 'roofie' the date-r*pe drug, has been suspected. The sedative can be dissolved in liquids and is hard to trace. Claims were that the students drank very little to no alcohol, but felt debilitated while at the fraternity parties.

The University Campus (image by Jay Yuan)

The incidents occurred on off-campus residences that are affiliated with the university, and hence the administration took it upon themselves to create measures to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring.

In response to several reports, University president Martha Pollack and Vice President of Student and Campus life Ryan Lombardi issued a statement banning the Interfraternity Council (IFC) from hosting any and all parties and social events at the school.

Some of the university's frat houses (image via Cornell)

The suspension of social activities was made voluntarily by student leaders after an emergency meeting with the staff. It is reported that fraternity leaders at Cornell University will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans.

The joint statement condemned the actions of the perpetrators, though no specific fraternity or person was named. They further state that they will be providing victims with adequate and necessary support to aid in their coping.

The statement read:

“We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations. Crime is never the fault of those who are victimized. The university is providing support services to the victims and others impacted by these violations."

According to the Interfraternity Council, Cornell University's Greek system is the third-largest in the nation, housing up to one-third of the student population. There are at least thirty council-recognized active fraternities on campus.

There is no further information on when or where these incidents took place. The Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) urged students to exercise caution. The Police and Cornell administrative investigations are underway, and they will also be investigating the reports.

If there is any information that can aid in the investigations, you can call the CUPD at (607) 255-1111 or the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-3245 or reports can be made through the Silent Witness Program at ethicspoint.com.

