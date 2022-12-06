WATCH: Surveillance footage shows fatal shooting of Bronx teen Prince Shabazz

14-year-old Prince Shabazz was fatally shot on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on a Bronx sidewalk. He became the latest victim of gun violence in the city.

The incident was captured through a surveillance camera, and the footage surfaced on the internet as well. The teenager, Prince Shabazz, was walking with his brother Supreme Shabazz at around 9.15 pm local time when shots were fired down the block.

The assailants have still not been identified by the police.

Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Officials believe the attack on Prince Shabazz was an ambush attack

The footage captured one of the shooters, with a blue bag hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. He then jumped up and opened fire on Prince Shabazz and his brother at around 9.15 pm local time.

According to officials, the attack on Prince Shabazz and his brother Supreme was an ambush attack. As per a report by FOX 5 New York, the NYPD said that the teenagers were coming out of a building when the two shooters jumped out and began shooting at them.

NYPD officials spent the whole of Thursday looking for shreds of evidence that might help them locate the suspects. According to a police spokesperson:

“EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The individuals fled the scene on foot heading eastbound on East 182 Street and then fled inside a black Toyota Highlander.”

The footage also captured the teens looking back on hearing the shots and trying to flee the scene. The shooters continued firing and killed 14-year-old Prince Shabazz. His brother could be seen fleeing and sustained no injuries.

Police are linking the incident to a possible drill rap dispute. The two gunmen were seen wearing hoodies and masks. The cops also mentioned that they used 9mm handguns to shoot the boys.

Prince’s heartbroken mother stated:

“My son was smart, charismatic, loved, and all he cared about is looking good. He cared about looks, he cared about girls, he cared about clothes and looking good. Anybody who met him, he’ll just charm you.”

Corey Richards, Shabazz’s stepfather spoke to the New York Post and said:

“Everybody is crying right now. Nobody can believe it.”

Witnesses heard rounds being fired down the block

Many witnesses stated that they had heard rounds being fired that night. The superintendent at a nearby building stated:

“I heard at least six to eight shots. People were running. You hear gunshots, you are in the hood, you better run.”

He further added:

“I ran right up to the stretcher. He was in the middle of the street on the stretcher. I looked at him and I just shook my head. I looked at his face and his eyes were wide open. That’s how I knew he was gone.”

Prince Shabazz was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was pronounced dead soon after. According to the superintendent, he was frequently seen in the hood with his friends. Prince Shabazz was reportedly friends with the super’s daughter too.

The super continued:

“He was a good kid. He was quiet, very quiet. He didn’t talk a lot. He always stood there with his hands in his pocket. He was definitely not a bad kid.”

NYPD revealed that officials discovered five shell casings from the crime scene. A memorial service was set up at the shooting scene and one of Prince’s friends said:

“It’s just happened. We didn’t have time to process it yet. We just woke up to the news. Some of us haven’t gone to sleep yet because of the news. It could have been any of us.”

Pierina Sanchez, the District 14 City Councilwoman stated:

“There can be no greater pain than losing your child. Our community is grieving the loss of a 14-year-old boy. I will continue to fight every day to hold my colleagues accountable and bring the resources we have been deprived of, directly to our community. We're here for you.”

She further added:

“My most heartfelt condolences go to this family. He should still be with us, but he is gone… We need guns off our streets & we need to address the root causes of this violence: deep poverty & inequality that keeps us unhoused, unemployed & unfed causing a spiral of stress & poor health manifesting in violence.”

Police officials are currently on the hunt to identify the two gunmen. According to their description, one of the suspects is a male with a thin build and dark complexion. He was spotted in the footage wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask, and a pair of gray sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants, a blue face mask, and a pair of black sneakers.

NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 11/30/22 at approx 9:15 PM, in front of 2249 Morris Ave in the Bronx, the suspects shot a 14-year-old male multiple times, causing his death, then fled in a black Toyota Highlander in an unknown direction. Any info? DM WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 11/30/22 at approx 9:15 PM, in front of 2249 Morris Ave in the Bronx, the suspects shot a 14-year-old male multiple times, causing his death, then fled in a black Toyota Highlander in an unknown direction. Any info? DM @NYPDTips , or call 800-577-TIPS. 🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 11/30/22 at approx 9:15 PM, in front of 2249 Morris Ave in the Bronx, the suspects shot a 14-year-old male multiple times, causing his death, then fled in a black Toyota Highlander in an unknown direction. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/GbM5Ga8qTj

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to look for the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Prince Shabazz.

