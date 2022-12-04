“Absolute monster”: Athena Strand’s mother slams suspect Tanner Horner as missing 7-year-old is found dead

On Friday, December 2, 2022, police officials confirmed that the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found about seven miles away from her house. Following this, Tanner Horner (31) was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping of Athena Strand.

The victim's biological mother, Maitlyn Gandy (26), condemned Horner in a series of posts on social media. In a Facebook post, she wrote:

"Athena's case and the trial against the absolute monster that took her from me, May very well get moved to another county or district in Texas due to the large community involvement (which I am so grateful for). Please make Athena your profile picture and share her story and talk to your friends, family, co workers, and anyone you can find to listen."

She further continued:

"I do not want the bas***d that took my baby from me, county, state, or country without every single person knowing her face. She no longer has a voice but I will be the best voice I can as a mother for her and I will not stop."

Athena's birth mother Maitlyn slams Tanner, (Image via Facebook/ Maitlyn Presley Gandy)

Athena Strand's mother slams the suspect on Facebook and shares about the assault of another victim of Horner

Athena was reported missing at 6.40 pm local time on November 30, 2022, by her stepmother Lizzie. She could not find her daughter in the room after an argument and hence reported her missing.

The victim's remains were found two days later in Boyd, Texas. Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx contractual driver, confessed to abducting Athena, who died soon after that. According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Atkin, the suspect was arrested based on the confession and digital evidence. Tanner is now being held at a bond of $1.5 million. Atkin added:

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died… It's one of the toughest investigations that I've been involved in because it's a child. And anytime there's a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”

Following this, Athena's biological mother, Maitlyn Gandy, slammed Horner as a “sick, cruel monster.” Taking to Facebook to express her emotions, she condemned the suspect. The post also read:

“Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet. I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one murdered and discarded by a monster. I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me.”

Gandy posted several pictures and a home video of Athena after her body was discovered in a ditch on Friday. Remembering her daughter, she wrote that the seven-year-old wanted to be a Viking princess and have tattoos like her dad. She also mentioned how Athena loved the color pink.

Aside from actively condemning the suspect, Gandy also shared that it was discovered Horner was previously accused of physically abusing a girl named Shay Marie, who is now 23 years old. According to her, the incident happened in 2014, when Shay was a 16-year-old. She also mentioned reporting the incident to the cops and speaking about it on social media platforms repeatedly.

Screenshot of Twitter user @cheyennethewolf's post

In another post, Gandy mentioned that Horner’s trial might be shifted to a different county since there is "the large community involvement" in looking for Athena.

The mother had complete custody of the seven-year-old, and they were living in southern Oklahoma. Prior to the tragedy, she allowed Athena to spend the fall semester in Texas with her father and stepmother.

An amber alert was activated when the child went missing. The entire community, including volunteers and law enforcement officials was involved in the search for Athena Strand. The FBI, Wise County Sheriff’s Department, and the Texas Rangers were among some of the agencies that aided the search procedure. Lane Atkin said:

“I spent quite a bit of time with the family. They appreciated the fact that we care so much. They're devastated. They're angry because of what happened. A precious child taken from their lives.”

Jessika_not_Jessica @HatmakerJessika This is the monster that killed #AthenaStrand . He was a FedEx driver and he just decided to snatch her and do the unthinkable- to see what it felt like. This is the monster that killed #AthenaStrand. He was a FedEx driver and he just decided to snatch her and do the unthinkable- to see what it felt like. https://t.co/6ZGQsQ7Nfb

According to the cops, they received a tip regarding Tanner, which led to his interrogation. They arrested him on further pieces of evidence and confession to abducting and murdering Athena Strand. It has not been confirmed whether Tanner has an attorney or not.

In addition to that, FedEx released a statement, which read:

“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time. Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event. We continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.”

Expressing her gratitude, Maitlyn Gandy wrote:

“It takes a special kind of person and whether a child is yours or not, working crime scenes involving children is hard. Thank you for finding my baby. I know everyone wishes this would have ended differently.”

The motive for the abduction and murder of the girl has yet to be identified. The case is currently under investigation.

LEVEL HEADED @levi_truecrime ! WHERE IS YOUR APOLOGY? YOU HAVE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WATCHING ON YOUR PLATFORMS! What side of the fence are you on? #Victims #Help When is enough enough? When can families of victims be innocent until evidence says they’re not? When? Anything and everything for a! WHERE IS YOUR APOLOGY? YOU HAVE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WATCHING ON YOUR PLATFORMS! What side of the fence are you on? #AthenaStrand When is enough enough? When can families of victims be innocent until evidence says they’re not? When? Anything and everything for a💰! WHERE IS YOUR APOLOGY? YOU HAVE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WATCHING ON YOUR PLATFORMS! What side of the fence are you on? #AthenaStrand #Victims #Help https://t.co/09CRflUY6I

A GoFundMe page has been organized to raise funds to help Athena’s family. A memorial service for her will also be organized on December 6, 2022, at 6 pm local time at First Baptist Church Cottondale in Paradise.

