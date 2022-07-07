Girl in the Picture ending explained: Was the FBI successful in finding Michael Hughes?

Girl in the Picture is another one of Netflix's true-crime documentaries and was dropped on the platform on July 6, 2022. It looks at a horrifying and gruesome murder that ultimately led to the conviction of a fugitive.

The case led to a number of sickening revelations and solved a series of murders/crimes committed by a perpetrator named Franklin Floyd. However, he had several aliases which included Brandom Williams, Warren Marshall and Clarence Hughes, among others.

Girl in the Picture starts off with the case of Sharon Marshall (aka Tonya Hughes), which initially started off as a hit-and-run incident. However, it was later confirmed to be a murder case upon the discovery of gruesome evidence. This evidence led authorities to believe that her then-husband Clarence Hughes was behind her murder.

Going back and forth in the investigation, it was found that Clarence was in-reality Tonya's abusive, r*pist, and violent father Warren. However, as the investigators looked deeper into the case, they found that Warren wasn't the victim's biological father. He was, in reality, a man that Sharon's mother, Sandra Millet, met when she was 23. Additionally, the police also discovered that Sharon's real name was Suzanne Marrie Sevakis.

Let's look at the gruesome murder of Sharon Marshall and two others that Netflix's Girl in the Picture attempts to cover.

A brief look at the events of Netflix's Girl in the Picture

Originally born as Suzanne Sevakis, Sharon Marshall also went by the alias Tonya Hughes (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Born Suzanne Sevakis, Sharon aka Tonya was kidnapped at a very young age by her mother's then-husband Franklin Floyd. The two moved around quite a lot while also changing their names several times before 1990 when the former was killed in an alleged road accident. Tonya left behind her husband Clarence Hughes and son Michael Hughes after her death.

A series of discoveries led authorities to find some harrowing details about the couple's background. Later, Clarence was declared a person of interest in the case, which was labeled a homicide. Interviews with many of the victim's friends revealed that Tonya and her husband were a father-daughter duo who had several alliases to hide from the latter's past criminal history.

To hide his criminal past, the murderer Franklin Floyd used a number of alliases (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

After Tonya's murder, her son Michael was moved to a foster home where he stayed for four years, which was when he was abducted by Clarence. An investigation into the child's kidnapping led authorities to Choctaw, Oklahoma, where his mother lived during her high school years. However, at that point, she was known as Sharon Marshall, who lived with her father Warren Marshall.

From Oklahoma, the two moved briefly to Tampa, Florida, where Sharon's father forced her to work in a strip club. However, it was here that authorities linked Clarence to the murder of Cheryl, a friend and co-worker of Sharon's

Following Cheryl's death, the two moved back to Oklahoma, but this time to the city of Tulsa and as a married couple named Tonya and Clarence Hughes. They also had their young son, Michael Hughes, with them.

Sharon Marshall during her high school days in Oklahoma (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

According to Girl in the Picture and one of her friends' statements, Sharon was raped at gunpoint by her so-called father figure in front of her. This further escalated Floyd's brutalities on Suzanne.

It was also revealed that she gave birth to a daughter who was given up for adoption and was ultimately murdered in 1990.

Clarence was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death in 2002.

Girl in the Picture: What happened to Sharon Marshall aka Tonya Hughes' son Michael Hughes?

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK From the director of ABDUCTED IN PLAIN SIGHT comes GIRL IN THE PICTURE, a shocking true crime story about the decades-long mystery of a woman's true identity. Only on Netflix, 6 July. From the director of ABDUCTED IN PLAIN SIGHT comes GIRL IN THE PICTURE, a shocking true crime story about the decades-long mystery of a woman's true identity. Only on Netflix, 6 July. https://t.co/kHzKotuCVX

In 1994, a few years after his mother's death and his move into a foster home, Michael Hughes and his school principal were kidnapped from school at gunpoint. Girl in the Picture notes that decades later, the boy's whereabouts remained uncertain even after the arrest of the accused Franklin Floyd.

The FBI was involved in the case during the initial stages of the investigation along with other local authorities. They managed to charge Floyd with the kidnapping of Michael and the murder of Cheryl.

Years later, Floyd finally caved in and told the FBI about Sharon's true identity and also confessed to having killed Michael in 1994. He also told them where they could find the child's remains.

During an FBI interrogation, he said:

"I shot him twice in the back of the head to make it real quick."

Narcissist🎈 @CHEyoncexo The story of Sharon Marshall is interesting but sad. Beautiful lady that was failed. I can’t wait to watch The Girl In the Picture The story of Sharon Marshall is interesting but sad. Beautiful lady that was failed. I can’t wait to watch The Girl In the Picture

Although Michael's body was never found, there was enough evidence to put Floyd on death row after he was found guilty of three murders.

Franklin Floyd is alive and in prison at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida. He is still on death row for the three murders that were portrayed in Netflix's Girl in the Picture.

The spine-chilling true-crime documentary Girl in the Picture is available exclusively on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far