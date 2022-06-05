×
Van Buren County robbery: Video showing 12-year-old boy robbing store at gunpoint goes viral online

A screenshot of surveillance footage shows a boy calmly entering the store and allegedly stealing thousands of dollars at gunpoint. (Image via Reddit)
kritika.bhasin97
Modified Jun 05, 2022 11:08 AM IST

As per Van Buren County Family Court reports, a surveillance video shows the 12-year-old robbing a gas station in Hartford at gunpoint on Wednesday, June 1. He was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly robbing a gas station employee at gunpoint in Van Buren County.

Prosecutors from Van Buren County said the Hartford Middle School kid faces six accusations, including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a pistol in a building, and three counts of felony firearm. If convicted, the boy might face an adult sentence.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: 12-year-old shoots gun during robbery at gas station in Hartford, Mich. @WOODTV woodtv.com/news/van-buren… https://t.co/U4sk1GF8fu

A 12-year old boy charged in Van Buren County for robbing store at gunpoint

Reportedly, footage from Marathon Gad Station on East Main Street in Hartford shows the boy casually retrieving a revolver from his backpack, pointing it at a woman, and then firing a shot into the ceiling.

Footage of a 12 year old kid in Michigan robbing a gas station at gun point. https://t.co/a9Rz4jQsFT

The cashier at the store, identified as Jessica, said she had never seen the boy before. She saw the boy entering the store around 4.00 pm. She told sources:

"It all happened real fast. He walked in and stood by the door and he just kind of stared at me."

Jessica reported that she asked him if he needed anything, but he declined and moved behind another customer in line. The 12-year-old approached the counter after the customer had completed their transaction.

She went on to say:

"As he was walking up, he pulled the gun out of his pocket and put the bag on the counter at the same time and told me to give him all the money. I asked, 'Are you serious?' and he said, 'Yes' and he fired a round. "

A viral video screengrab shows a boy pointing a gun at a store&#039;s cashier (Image via Reddit)
A viral video screengrab shows a boy pointing a gun at a store's cashier (Image via Reddit)

Reports from Van Buren County suggest that after removing the jam from the pistol, Jessica mentioned that the guy behind the 12-year-old ran away from the store. She said:

"I didn't know what to think. I got in the safe. I grabbed a bag of money and I put it in his bag and told him to get out."
A viral video screengrab shows a woman handing over the money bag to the accused in panic. (Image via Reddit)
A viral video screengrab shows a woman handing over the money bag to the accused in panic. (Image via Reddit)

The boy walked away with the bag. Reportedly, Jessica dialed 911 right away, clearly distressed. She was taken aback by the boy's age throughout the conversation.

She said:

"It was a boy, a boy with a black bagpack!...I don't know how old he was like 10? or 11?. He was so young, I didn't know what - I thought he (expletive) with me."

According to the CCTV video, Hartford police arrived at the gas station in roughly four minutes. They claim to have apprehended the youngster after some time. Van Buren County accuses the boy of allegedly firing a gunshot, scaring the store employee, and stealing thousands of dollars.

