Woman with pickaxe robs Rite Aid in viral video, leaves the internet scandalized

A Rite Aid store in Los Angeles was recently robbed by an unidentified woman armed with a pickaxe. The incident was documented in a video that showed her stealing merchandise after casually walking into the store carrying the weapon.
In the footage, the woman can be heard screaming profanities and dragging a basket full of supplies across the store. She was also seen threatening employees who attempted to stop her from stealing beauty products:
“I’m not f***ing around. I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** down. Don’t say sh**. Shut the f**k up. Be quiet and follow suit.”
The woman was seen wearing an all-black outfit, but her name has not been identified so far. The clip of the robbery went viral immediately upon release and left social media users scandalized.
Twitter reacts to Rite Aid robbery footage
Amidst a string of robbery cases across California, this unknown woman holding a pickaxe recently stole merchandise from a Rite Aid store on Venice Beach, Lincoln Boulevard, at about 3 pm on Wednesday, December 22.
The incident stunned the store’s customers and employees and left the internet shocked. Netizens took to Twitter to share their reaction to the robbery and express their concern about the growing crime rate in Los Angeles:
As reactions continued to pour in online, the police department revealed that no individual was hurt due to the incident. It was also reported that the woman stole a significant amount of goods from the store.
The latest robbery incident came after a dozen “flash-mob” thefts across LA resulted in nearly $350 million in losses in the last week of November.
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 14 suspects allegedly involved in 11 robberies across LA Nordstrom, a Fairfax district store, a CVS pharmacy in South LA, and a Lululemon store in Studio City.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
In response to the robbery incidents, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced a plan to spend $300 million to track down criminal rings involved in organizing terrifying thefts and robberies in the region.
There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!