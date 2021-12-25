Woman with pickaxe robs Rite Aid in viral video, leaves the internet scandalized

A Rite Aid store in Los Angeles was recently robbed by an unidentified woman armed with a pickaxe. The incident was documented in a video that showed her stealing merchandise after casually walking into the store carrying the weapon.

In the footage, the woman can be heard screaming profanities and dragging a basket full of supplies across the store. She was also seen threatening employees who attempted to stop her from stealing beauty products:

“I’m not f***ing around. I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** down. Don’t say sh**. Shut the f**k up. Be quiet and follow suit.”

Libs of Tik Tok @libsoftiktok A woman robs a Rite Aid near Venice Beach in L.A. armed with a pick axe A woman robs a Rite Aid near Venice Beach in L.A. armed with a pick axe https://t.co/3lsqm7dsbd

The woman was seen wearing an all-black outfit, but her name has not been identified so far. The clip of the robbery went viral immediately upon release and left social media users scandalized.

Twitter reacts to Rite Aid robbery footage

The Rite Aid robbery footage left social media users shocked (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Amidst a string of robbery cases across California, this unknown woman holding a pickaxe recently stole merchandise from a Rite Aid store on Venice Beach, Lincoln Boulevard, at about 3 pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The incident stunned the store’s customers and employees and left the internet shocked. Netizens took to Twitter to share their reaction to the robbery and express their concern about the growing crime rate in Los Angeles:

🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 @1Fire12 Here is a woman inside a Rite Aid with a PICKAXE shoplifting in LA in broad daylight. I think it's safe to say crime is out of control in blue states. I think it's safe to say "defend the police" was the worst slogan ever as AOC doubles down on it just this week. Here is a woman inside a Rite Aid with a PICKAXE shoplifting in LA in broad daylight. I think it's safe to say crime is out of control in blue states. I think it's safe to say "defend the police" was the worst slogan ever as AOC doubles down on it just this week. https://t.co/L1TGzE88Gt

YellowFlash @YellowFlashGuy

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… California seems like a great place to live! California seems like a great place to live!dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

Theodore R. Smith @hopeseekr



dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… Yo Ho Ho, look at this brazen broad daylight #ChristmasEve robbery in Los Angeles by a woman wielding a pickaxe like a boss... Yo Ho Ho, look at this brazen broad daylight #ChristmasEve robbery in Los Angeles by a woman wielding a pickaxe like a boss...dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… https://t.co/fyw09kzDhO

STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES @streetpeopleLA PROP 47 IN ACTION: Woman robs Rite Aid, threatens employees and customers with pick axe over her shoulder in Venice Beach. Another Mike Bonin voter hard at work on the Westside. PROP 47 IN ACTION: Woman robs Rite Aid, threatens employees and customers with pick axe over her shoulder in Venice Beach. Another Mike Bonin voter hard at work on the Westside. https://t.co/KD476AbUj1

NotKennyRogers @NotKennyRogers Sing it with me...



Grandma went to Rite Aid with a pick axe.



To steal a bunch of booze on Christmas Eve. Sing it with me...Grandma went to Rite Aid with a pick axe.To steal a bunch of booze on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/DgSLi7WddS

N. Standish @Niles_Standish_ This is what “no bail release” and “defund the police” gets you. Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… This is what “no bail release” and “defund the police” gets you. Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

Nile Gardiner @NileGardiner



Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid Socialist California in 2021.Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid mol.im/a/10341919 via @MailOnline Socialist California in 2021. Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid mol.im/a/10341919 via @MailOnline

The Leadership Lens @leadership_lens



⁦



Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online This is what the woke, cancel culture gets you, ⁦ @TheDemocrats ⁩. @GOP ⁩ tsunami in ‘22Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… This is what the woke, cancel culture gets you, ⁦@TheDemocrats⁩. ⁦@GOP⁩ tsunami in ‘22 Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

H. Avenger @eurorabbit

mol.im/a/10341919 When you need those last minute gifts: "Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid" When you need those last minute gifts: "Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid"mol.im/a/10341919

🇺🇸 💥𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘵 24/7💥 🇺🇸 @FlipItRed2022 Now here's something you don't see every day...



A woman robs a Rite Aid near Venice Beach in L.A. armed with a pick axe Now here's something you don't see every day...A woman robs a Rite Aid near Venice Beach in L.A. armed with a pick axe https://t.co/xtRgVpWtvG

As reactions continued to pour in online, the police department revealed that no individual was hurt due to the incident. It was also reported that the woman stole a significant amount of goods from the store.

The latest robbery incident came after a dozen “flash-mob” thefts across LA resulted in nearly $350 million in losses in the last week of November.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 14 suspects allegedly involved in 11 robberies across LA Nordstrom, a Fairfax district store, a CVS pharmacy in South LA, and a Lululemon store in Studio City.

In response to the robbery incidents, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced a plan to spend $300 million to track down criminal rings involved in organizing terrifying thefts and robberies in the region.

Edited by Ravi Iyer