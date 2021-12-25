×
Create
Notifications

Woman with pickaxe robs Rite Aid in viral video, leaves the internet scandalized

An unidentified woman armed with a pickaxe robbed a Rite Aid store on December 22 (Image for representation via Smith Collection/Getty Images and Flying Colcurs Ltd/Getty Images)
An unidentified woman armed with a pickaxe robbed a Rite Aid store on December 22 (Image for representation via Smith Collection/Getty Images and Flying Colcurs Ltd/Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 25, 2021 02:13 PM IST
News

A Rite Aid store in Los Angeles was recently robbed by an unidentified woman armed with a pickaxe. The incident was documented in a video that showed her stealing merchandise after casually walking into the store carrying the weapon.

In the footage, the woman can be heard screaming profanities and dragging a basket full of supplies across the store. She was also seen threatening employees who attempted to stop her from stealing beauty products:

“I’m not f***ing around. I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** down. Don’t say sh**. Shut the f**k up. Be quiet and follow suit.”
A woman robs a Rite Aid near Venice Beach in L.A. armed with a pick axe https://t.co/3lsqm7dsbd

The woman was seen wearing an all-black outfit, but her name has not been identified so far. The clip of the robbery went viral immediately upon release and left social media users scandalized.

Twitter reacts to Rite Aid robbery footage

The Rite Aid robbery footage left social media users shocked (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)
The Rite Aid robbery footage left social media users shocked (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Amidst a string of robbery cases across California, this unknown woman holding a pickaxe recently stole merchandise from a Rite Aid store on Venice Beach, Lincoln Boulevard, at about 3 pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The incident stunned the store’s customers and employees and left the internet shocked. Netizens took to Twitter to share their reaction to the robbery and express their concern about the growing crime rate in Los Angeles:

Here is a woman inside a Rite Aid with a PICKAXE shoplifting in LA in broad daylight. I think it's safe to say crime is out of control in blue states. I think it's safe to say "defend the police" was the worst slogan ever as AOC doubles down on it just this week. https://t.co/L1TGzE88Gt
California seems like a great place to live!dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…
Yo Ho Ho, look at this brazen broad daylight #ChristmasEve robbery in Los Angeles by a woman wielding a pickaxe like a boss...dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… https://t.co/fyw09kzDhO
PROP 47 IN ACTION: Woman robs Rite Aid, threatens employees and customers with pick axe over her shoulder in Venice Beach. Another Mike Bonin voter hard at work on the Westside. https://t.co/KD476AbUj1
Sing it with me...Grandma went to Rite Aid with a pick axe.To steal a bunch of booze on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/DgSLi7WddS
This is what “no bail release” and “defund the police” gets you. Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…
Socialist California in 2021. Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid mol.im/a/10341919 via @MailOnline
This is what the woke, cancel culture gets you, ⁦@TheDemocrats⁩. ⁦@GOP⁩ tsunami in ‘22 Woman armed with a PICKAXE seen casually shoplifting at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles | Daily Mail Online dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…
When you need those last minute gifts: "Woman with a pickaxe casually shoplifts at a Los Angeles Rite Aid"mol.im/a/10341919
Now here's something you don't see every day...A woman robs a Rite Aid near Venice Beach in L.A. armed with a pick axe https://t.co/xtRgVpWtvG

As reactions continued to pour in online, the police department revealed that no individual was hurt due to the incident. It was also reported that the woman stole a significant amount of goods from the store.

The latest robbery incident came after a dozen “flash-mob” thefts across LA resulted in nearly $350 million in losses in the last week of November.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 14 suspects allegedly involved in 11 robberies across LA Nordstrom, a Fairfax district store, a CVS pharmacy in South LA, and a Lululemon store in Studio City.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

In response to the robbery incidents, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced a plan to spend $300 million to track down criminal rings involved in organizing terrifying thefts and robberies in the region.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी