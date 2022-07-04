What time will Girl in the Picture air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the true crime documentary

The latest addition to Netflix's ever-increasing true-crime roster is Girl in the Picture, a spine-chilling and mind-bending exploration of a woman's true identity after her mysterious death.

Coming to the streaming platform on July 6, 2022, the documentary was directed by Skye Borgman, who is known for true-crime hits such as Abducted in Plain Sight and Dead Asleep.

The gripping documentary is bound to enthrall true crime fanatics who have previously enjoyed documentaries like American Murder: The Family Next Door and Don't F*** With Cats.

Girl in the Picture, set to air at 3 am ET/8 am BST on Netflix, will look into the crimes of Franklin Floyd and the true identity of Sharon Marshall.

Girl in the Picture trailer

It all began when investigative journalist Matt Birbeck received an eerie picture of a little girl with her father. The more he looked at it, the more he could sense that something was wrong. That's how the official trailer for Girl in the Picture introduced viewers to the upcoming true-crime documentary.

The trailer offers a look at the centerpieces of the documentary, namely Franklin Floyd, a federal fugitive, and his daughter Sharon Marshall, whose real identity remained unknown for decades.

Through interviews with investigative authorities, journalist Matt Birbeck, and friends and acquaintances of Sharon Marshall, the documentary delves deeper into what happened to Marshall and who she really was.

To learn more about the harrowing and enigmatic case, tune into the documentary film set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 6, 2022, at 3 am ET/8 am BST.

Girl in the Picture: All you need to know about the baffling true story ahead of the documentary's release

The official synopsis for Girl in the Picture reads:

"A young mother's mysterious death and her son's subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman's true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."

The documentary film is based on the work of investigative journalist Matt Birbeck, who also serves as the executive producer on Girl in the Picture. He was the first to write about the mysterious story of Sharon Marshall in his novels A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon.

Sharon Marshall, around whom the documentary is centered, died under inexplicable circumstances in 1990, leaving behind a 2-year-old son and a man claiming to be her husband. However, in a shocking turn of events, it was discovered that Sharon Marshall was not her real name and that her "family" was not really her real family.

It was only in 2014 that her true identity was revealed, and it turned out that she was sucked into the crimes of her father Franklin Floyd.

Without spoiling much, the documentary will follow the 30-year-long mystery of how an ambitious teenager with a scholarship to Georgia Tech ended up mysteriously dead. The deeper it digs, the greater the number of secrets that come to light.

Girl in the Picture podcast

Anna Priestland @howsthemapples Netflix ANZ @NetflixANZ



debuts July 6, only on Netflix. The jaw-dropping true crime story of a search to solve a 30-year old mystery: who was Sharon Marshall, and why was her real identity unknown to everyone — even her? #GirlInThePicture debuts July 6, only on Netflix. The jaw-dropping true crime story of a search to solve a 30-year old mystery: who was Sharon Marshall, and why was her real identity unknown to everyone — even her? #GirlInThePicture debuts July 6, only on Netflix. https://t.co/gI27Xrq9Cq The first 2 Eps of the #GirlInThePicture podcast are avail now on the ‘You Can’t Make This Up’ Podcast feed. Ep 3 will drop with the film on July 6 twitter.com/netflixanz/sta… The first 2 Eps of the #GirlInThePicture podcast are avail now on the ‘You Can’t Make This Up’ Podcast feed. Ep 3 will drop with the film on July 6 twitter.com/netflixanz/sta…

Netflix's true-crime documentary will also be supplemented by an eponymous five-part podcast as part of the You Can't Make This Up series. It will feature complementary information and interviews not included in the film.

The first two episodes of the podcast are already up as of June 29, 2022, with the remaining three episodes set to be released weekly thereafter. Thus, the third episode will be released alongside the documentary on July 6, 2022.

Word of advice, be sure to watch the documentary before tuning in to the third episode to avoid spoilers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far