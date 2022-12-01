Erin Gatier GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as retired Atlantic City cop kills ex in alleged murder-suicide

In a case that is considered to be a murder-suicide, Erin Gatier, 47, was shot to death on Monday, November 28, 2022, by William Beattie, who then turned the gun on himself.

Beattie was a former New Jersey cop and also Erin Gatier’s ex-boyfriend. According to police reports, the bodies were found during a regular welfare check at Gatier’s house.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise funds for the funeral of Erin Gatier, who has left behind two beautiful children.

Erin Gatier had restraining orders against Beattie in the past (image via @ACPressConklin/Twitter)

Former Atlantic City Cop murders Erin Gatier, then kills himself

On Monday, November 28, at about 6:50 pm, police found Gatier and William dead at the former’s home on Ogden Road during a welfare check.

Beattie worked for the Atlantic City Police Department before retiring in 2009 due to an “accidental disability.” The police are currently considering the case to be a murder-suicide. Ashley Demmy, Erin’s sister, told NJ Advance Media,

“He just would never go away. Constantly just coming back and trying to get back in and banging on the door. He just would not leave her alone. It’s just terrible that he took her from us like this.”

Ashley also mentioned that Erin Gatier had restraining orders against Beattie in the past, but there were none during the shooting.

Erin (Image via Facebook/Erin Gatier)

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, William barged inside Erin’s house and fatally shot her. He then turned the gun on himself.

In 2006, William, along with three other cops, was sued after a man named Toms River claimed that his civil rights had been violated during an arrest. However, Beattie was cleared by the federal jury.

Matt Greenberg, Gatier’s former co-worker, said,

“I didn’t know anyone that didn’t have good things to say about Erin.”

The former co-worker also recalled a bitter experience that he had with Beattie. He referred to an email exchange between them, where Beattie asked him to stay away from Erin. Matt also recalled when Gatier told him that Beatti was the problem. Greenberg added,

“She did admit to me that he was problematic, that he was a very controlling person and wouldn't let her talk to anyone he thought might be sort of a threat to him. It was an abusive relationship, not physically, but more mentally.”

Friends and family remember Erin Gatier

One Salena Schwegel uploaded a Facebook post after the incident remembering Erin. She also addressed Erin as “baby sister” and said,

“Just celebrated your bday last week and now you’re gone. I’m at a loss for words and so heartbroken.”

Erin worked as a marketing executive at Compassus Home Health in Willingboro. The company’s director Gina Long published a statement after the incident, saying:

“Our Compassus team mourns the devastating loss of a beloved colleague, leader, and friend. Erin was a trusted and respected leader with a heart for hospice who will be deeply missed… Our priority now is in supporting our team members while ensuring the needs of our patients and families are met. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time.”

The police are still investigating the case and looking for more evidence. Anybody with information regarding the murder-suicide can reach out to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

