Charles McDowell neck condition explored as man who went viral over 2018 mugshot arrested again in Florida

A 35-year-old Florida man Charles McDowell was arrested on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He has been charged with aggravated stalking and withholding support for a spouse or child. McDowell was taken to Escambia County Jail and a warrant was also issued against him in August 2022.

Charles McDowell became an internet celebrity back in 2018 when his mugshot, showing his unusually wide neck, went viral. At the time, he was facing multiple drug charges related to the usage and possession of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

He was also arrested in 2019 for multiple charges. Charles was arrested in Alabama for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase. To date, he has been charged with second-degree marijuana possession, reckless driving, and using a revoked license, among other charges.

McDowell has been arrested back in 2018 and then again in 2019, (image via Instagram)

Charles McDowell was recently arrested for stalking

On November 27, 2022, the internet celebrity, Charles McDowell, was arrested and put behind the bars. He is facing charges of stalking and withholding support for a child.

According to a report by KCBY, on August 24, 2022, Charles McDowell allegedly threatened a woman after showing up at her doorstep. It was also reported that he had been arrested multiple times before the recent arrest.

McDowell’s journey with law enforcement can be traced back to 2018. He was arrested at the time and was charged with fleeing the police and drug charges.

Nola J @Nolajcomedy ’Wide neck' man known for viral mugshots is arrested again in Florida - Fox News #wideneck apple.news/AkP7xXbDvQUe1k… ’Wide neck' man known for viral mugshots is arrested again in Florida - Fox News #Florida 😂’Wide neck' man known for viral mugshots is arrested again in Florida - Fox News #Florida #wideneck apple.news/AkP7xXbDvQUe1k…

McDowell says that his neck is no medical condition

Netizens have expressed varied opinions since the mugshot went viral. Some made fun of him, while others felt it was insensitive to mock Charles. While talking about his wide neck, McDowell said in an interview that it wasn't a medical condition but was "just" his neck.

Dr. Milton Wolf, a Kansas-based doctor, expressed a different point of view and believes that McDowell’s neck is the result of a medical condition. He said that it's called a "pterygium colli deformity. Or webbed neck." He added that the wide neck is associated with several medical disorders, including Turner Syndrome. Dr. Wolf also said:

“So, I guess the MSM [mainstream media] is cool with body shaming, so long as it’s the result of a medical condition?”

As mentioned earlier, he went viral when his mugshot surfaced on the internet.

He soon began using this fame and was widely recognized as "Wide Neck" and has a follower count of 1 million on Instagram.

McDowells’ first-ever Instagram post was uploaded on December 15, 2018, and was captioned:

“Went from a jail cell to the spotlight.”

iamsusu ✨♒️🤘🏾 @suzeeyvibe Mr. Charles McDowell,



u prolly gotta lot of weight on ur shoulders but i know u have some greater potential in life. Like maybe u can get sponsored by mucinecks, or that necktarine company.. U got options. Think abt that necks time. The interneck is filled w/ great opportunities Mr. Charles McDowell,u prolly gotta lot of weight on ur shoulders but i know u have some greater potential in life. Like maybe u can get sponsored by mucinecks, or that necktarine company.. U got options. Think abt that necks time. The interneck is filled w/ great opportunities https://t.co/3nKy2kZUR5

In 2020, Charles McDowell collaborated with "Daddy Long Neck," a younger guy with an unusually long neck. The collaboration was for a music video called Neckst Big Thing.

The video has more than 5 million views on YouTube. Charles was also with YouTuber Dr. Beau Hightower in one of his videos. He also released a single titled First day Out.

The song Neckst Big Thing got massive appreciation on YouTube. One user said:

“Wide neck's flow and voice are actually so good. He needs to go solo I would def listen to that s***.”

Another user commented that the two were living their best lives and if anything it was "inspirational" as they turned a "negative into a positive."

Some had a different point of view as well. One user said:

“If this is what hip hop is now, I’m good. RIP”

Another said:

“Wide Neck high key looks like he don’t wanna be there and thinks it’s lame but he knows the amount of money he can get from doing it,”

As mentioned earlier, Charles McDowell is currently in the Escambia County Jail, Florida and is being held without bond.

Poll : 0 votes