What did Wu Chen do? Suspect arrested in connection to quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana farm

On Tuesday, Oklahoma police officers arrested 45-year-old Wu Chen from across state lines in Miami Beach, Florida. He is charged with the murder of three men and one woman, all of them Chinese nationals.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Chen was taken into custody just before 4:00 pm on Tuesday after his car was flagged by a car tag reader.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation added that Chen was arrested without incident and was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Once extradited to Oklahoma, he will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill.

On Sunday, Wu Chen entered a marijuana farm in Hennessey and opened fire on the people present there in a suspected hostage situation.

The shooting killed four people and injured one, who was airlifted to a local hospital. According to officials, everyone involved in the incident were Chinese nationals.

Kingfisher County Sheriff confirmed that Wu Chen was also connected to the farm

At around 7:24 pm on Sunday, authorities received reports of a potential hostage situation at a local marijuana farm on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey, nearly 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Upon arrival, officers rescued a man with gunshot wounds, who was then airlifted and taken to a hospital. Further exploration of the 10-acre farm led to the discovery of the bodies of four people, all of them with fatal gunshot injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect, Wu Chen, entered the farm around 5:45 pm and spent a considerable amount of time there before killing the people. Police received the reports two hours later.

Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther confirmed to Times & Free Press that all the individuals involved in the shooting had connections to the farm. The shooting was not random but had arisen out of an internal dispute.

Speaking about the crime scene, Banther revealed:

"We immediately called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for assistance with interviews and to work the crime scene because it’s such a large area."

Apart from the police department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Hennessey Fire Department, Life EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam, and a medical examiner were also present at the crime scene. A Chinese interpreter was also present to help communicate with the witnesses who were present on the farm but were not shot.

OSBI Captain Stan Florence said:

"They all know each other. Don't know if they're related, or if they're coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other."

An arrest warrant for Wu Chen was issued late Monday. He was taken into custody on Tuesday after his vehicle was flagged by a car tag reader near Alton Road.

According to NBC, Chen made a brief appearance in bond court on Wednesday.

