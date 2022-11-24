On November 23, Wednesday, Colorado authorities released a mugshot of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old non-binary suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting. The suspect was accused of fatally shooting 5 people and injuring several others in a mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ + night club.

The Independent reported that in the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect appears to be heavily bruised. This is reportedly the result of their beating at the hands of Club Q patrons who stopped the attack.

According to CNN, former US Army Major Richard Fierro supposedly tackled the suspected shooter to the ground and struck them several times with the help of an unidentified woman. The New York Post identified the five deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green and Ashley Paugh.

How did patrons stop Anderson Lee Aldrich?

In a CNN interview, Richard Fierro described his role in stopping the attack. He said that he realized that the shooter was wearing a flak vest. Due to his experience in the military, Fierro knew that the vest would have a handle which would allow him to easily pull down the suspect.

Alboyistheman @ALBOYISTHEMAN @fakedansavage So can we just put a bunch of LGBTQ people in schools to protect our kids? Far better at stopping an active shooter than police. @fakedansavage So can we just put a bunch of LGBTQ people in schools to protect our kids? Far better at stopping an active shooter than police.

Fierro said that he proceeded to take the shooter's other weapon, a pistol, and began hitting the suspect wherever he could but that the shooter's armor came in the way. So, when Fierro found a crease between the shooter's armor and their head, he "just started wailing away with his (their) gun.”

Fierro continued that he told the person in front of him to keep kicking Anderson.

sean donovan @seandon23309663 The club Q shooter was somehow free to go on a shooting spree despite being arrested just one year ago for kidnapping and menacing. Anderson Lee Aldrich should have never been free, he should have been in a mental hospital a year ago. Fixing the mental health crisis is pivotal. The club Q shooter was somehow free to go on a shooting spree despite being arrested just one year ago for kidnapping and menacing. Anderson Lee Aldrich should have never been free, he should have been in a mental hospital a year ago. Fixing the mental health crisis is pivotal. https://t.co/CPwrKmjgZN

The veteran has been praised as a hero for putting an end to the devastating attack.

Further details about the suspect

Law&Crime reported that Anderson Lee Aldrich has been charged with murder and bias-motivated crime. The Post reported that the suspect is the son of Laura Voepel, and Aaron Brink, an adult actor and former MMA fighter. They were supposedly bullied online and changed their name from Nicholas F. Brink 2016, reportedly to distance themself from their father.

Three Plus One Media @TPOmedia Say his name… Anderson Lee Aldrich… and make it clear and plain… this was an act of domestic terrorism! Praying for my LGBTQ community and the people of Colorado Springs. Say his name… Anderson Lee Aldrich… and make it clear and plain… this was an act of domestic terrorism! Praying for my LGBTQ community and the people of Colorado Springs. https://t.co/FNjJkAIAvE

The petition to change Aldrich's name cited that Aaron Brink had been implicated in a domestic violence case after allegedly assaulting Laura Voepel.

The petition read:

“Minor wishes to protect himself and his future from any connections to birth father and his criminal history. Father has had no contact with minor for several years.”

This is not the first time the suspect has been implicated in a violent case, with their criminal record showing a 2021 arrest for a kidnapping in El Paso County, Colorado. They reportedly also threatened their mother Laura Voepel with homemade bombs and firearms.

The Associated Press reported that when the police attempted to arrest the suspect, they initially resisted the officer's attempt.

Ari (they/them) 🧜🏽‍♀️🦖🏳️‍⚧️🦕🧜🏼 @SmofOfTheWild @TPOmedia With all due respect, we shouldn’t be saying his name if we can avoid it. We shouldn’t be complicit in giving him the notoriety he desires. @TPOmedia With all due respect, we shouldn’t be saying his name if we can avoid it. We shouldn’t be complicit in giving him the notoriety he desires.

Aldrich was recorded on surveillance footage saying:

“This is where I stand. Today I die.”

After being arrested, Anderson Lee Aldrich was charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

