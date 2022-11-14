What did Rolando Felipe do? Suspect arrested for Colorado shooting that left teenager dead

On Friday, November 11, 18-year-old Rolando Felipe was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old boy in Aurora, Colorado.

According to the New York Post, the shooting occurred at approximately 3 pm on Friday in North Zion Street. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 12-year-old died during treatment. The 14-year-old was reported to have suffered significant injuries from the gunshot wounds. As per CPR, both victims were related.

The Aurora Police Department reported that Rolando Felipe has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The motivation behind the shooting remains unknown. Authorities stated that Felipe was known to the victims of the shooting.

Further details of the Rolando Felipe Case

According to CPR News, the two victims were walking through North Zion street when a gunman in a Silver Acura Sedan reportedly fired at them. While authorities identified Rolando Felipe as a person of interest, they urged the public to come forward with information regarding any potential suspects.

In an official statement, the Aurora Police Department said:

“Using the information, as well as gathering other details by responding officers, Aurora Police Officers were able to quickly identify and detain a person of interest, who is known to the victims."

The Aurora Police Department reported that Rolando Felipe was arrested in the evening before charges were filed against him in the Arapahoe County 18th Judicial District.

Rising youth violence in Colorado's Aurora

As per News9, youth violence has become a major concern in Aurora, as gang-related activity and gun violence among teens has reportedly seen a rise in recent years.

Max Levy @maxamillianlevy Evening tweeps. Aurora’s City Council didn’t meet last night because of MLK Day, but they’re convening now for a special study session on the topic of youth / gang violence, and Aurora's Gang Reduction Impact Program (A-GRIP), which dissolved in 2018. Evening tweeps. Aurora’s City Council didn’t meet last night because of MLK Day, but they’re convening now for a special study session on the topic of youth / gang violence, and Aurora's Gang Reduction Impact Program (A-GRIP), which dissolved in 2018.

In 2021, the city saw 33 murders. According to Police Data, among the 157 non-fatal shootings, 16 were believed to be gang related. Jason McBride, an anti-gang expert who works with underprivileged teens, said that economic and societal divisions fuel the rise in violence. He said:

“It’s these kids that feel they don’t have any other options. In my team, we talk about it every day, because something happens every day.”

Mark Hildebrand, metro division chief of the Aurora Police Department, said that part of the challenge is that the nature of the gangs has changed. He said that gang members now operate more fluidly, swapping allegiances. He categorized groups of this nature as "hybrid gangs."

Hildebrand said:

'“What we now have are these youth-based hybrid gangs and groups that we can’t even attach the label of ‘gang’ to. It’s very difficult from a law enforcement aspect to figure out what we’re dealing with.”

According to CPR News, the city saw more than a dozen shootings in late October. The Arapahoe County Coroner reported that the identity of Friday's 12-year-old victim will be released after the family is informed of his death.

