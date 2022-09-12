What happened to Dillon Michael Vakoff? Colorado cops mourn as officer is killed in line of duty

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Arvada Police Department announced the death of their officer, Dillon Michael Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty. According to an official statement released by the department, Officer Vakoff was responding to a "large family disturbance" when he was shot to death. Despite timely first aid, he was declared deceased at a local hospital.
In a media advisory released early Sunday morning, Arvada PD confirmed that Dillon Michael Vakoff was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire between an armed suspect and the responding officers in the 6700 block of W. 51st Avenue in Arvada, Colorado.
Responding to a disturbance call, Vakoff and other Arvada police officers found themselves in the midst of complete chaos. According to the statement, officers tried to separate several "belligerent and uncooperative individuals" when one of them started shooting at the crowd.
Apart from hitting Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, a female victim was also hit by the suspect's bullets. Her involvement in the incident is still unknown. In the statement, the Arvada Police Department said:
"Early this morning, officers responded to a large family disturbance in the 6700 block of W. 51st Ave. They arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people in the street. The initial two officers tried to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals when the suspect began to fire and shot a female victim. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between officers and the suspect. The suspect fired, striking an Arvada Police Officer, killing him...The officer was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased."
The suspect, who also sustained injuries in the exchange of gunfire, was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover. Arvada Police assured the suspect was no longer a threat to the community.
"The suspect was also shot during the exchange of gunfire and was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in police custody; he is expected to survive."
A criminal investigation is underway regarding Dillon Michael Vakoff's murder. No further details of the active investigation have been released.
Dillon Michael Vakoff was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force
Dillon Michael Vakoff was training to become a SWAT Officer. His dreams, however, were cut short by his untimely and tragic death at 27.
Vakoff, who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012, spent six years as a part of the United States Air Force where he was a Staff Sergeant before joining the police force. He joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019.
The APD said in a press release:
"Dillon is an example of everything good you would want in a police officer. He was training toward being a SWAT Officer, and without a doubt would have continued to have a positive impact on his community."
An official donation site has been set up for Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff's family.