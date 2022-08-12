Arcadia shooting incident: Suspect arrested as gunfire leaves one officer and two civilians injured

A gunman created panic in Arcadia, California, when he shot and wounded a police officer and two other people inside a home on Wednesday before surrendering.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance call in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue around 5:40 p.m. A man named Nurhan Venk, 47, got into a fight with his brother and opened fire, according to Arcadia police Lt. Brett Bourgeous.

The incident sparked an hours-long standoff, culminating in the perpetrator's surrender.

Before surrendering, Venk fired shots at the two responding officers, one of whom got hurt in the face. He also fired shots at his 73-year-old mother, Ankine Venk, in the chest.

The third victim, 83-year-old Zoo Ching Yang, a family neighbor, was struck by a stray bullet. Authorities said the officers didn't fire back at him.

Alexandria Hernandez @AlexandriaHrndz EARLY reports indicate that a relative called PD to report a family member was armed with a gun. Police arrived & began taking rounds from suspect. Officer shot in mouth, civilian shot in face. Another civilian injured, unclear if shot. Conditions unknown. EARLY reports indicate that a relative called PD to report a family member was armed with a gun. Police arrived & began taking rounds from suspect. Officer shot in mouth, civilian shot in face. Another civilian injured, unclear if shot. Conditions unknown.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. The injuries were reported to be critical but non-life-threatening. Yang's son spoke with the media and said:

"Our family doesn't even involve with them. That's why I was surprised I wasn't expecting. I thought maybe there was a mistake or something."

An officer and two civilians were injured in the Arcadia shooting

Bourgeous said the officer, whose identity has not yet been revealed and who was injured in the shooting, is in his twenties, has been with the Police Department for about six months, and has three years of law enforcement experience.

The man remained inside the house for hours after the shooting and is believed to be armed with several handguns, according to Bourgeous.

Authorities evacuated nearby homes and urged other residents to take cover as efforts were made to apprehend the gunman. Bourgeous also asked Venk to surrender during the news conference.

He said:

"We want this to resolve peacefully."

The LAPD SWAT team assisted in the operation. Venk reportedly spoke to Arcadia police on the phone throughout the barricading, making nonsensical statements.

Venk walked out of the house with his hands up around 10:40 p.m. and surrendered to Arcadia authorities shortly after deputies started launching grenades in front of the house.

Alexandria Hernandez @AlexandriaHrndz In smaller cities like Arcadia, @LASDHQ is called in to assist. LASD will provide resources like SWAT, armored vehicles, crisis negotiators & additional man power. Neighboring cities will assist with calls for service while units are tied up on these type of calls. In smaller cities like Arcadia, @LASDHQ is called in to assist. LASD will provide resources like SWAT, armored vehicles, crisis negotiators & additional man power. Neighboring cities will assist with calls for service while units are tied up on these type of calls.

Arcadia is a small town where incidents like this are rare. Several people recorded their uneasiness and shock after reports of the shootout, and police warnings came out.

A resident Zack Wood, 30, told the media:

“It’s been going on for hours now. Never seen anything like this here before. I hope the guy comes out soon, without shooting anyone else.”

Another resident called the whole situation "crazy and sad." Nurhan Venk is currently being held on $1 million bail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen