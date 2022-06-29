Mexico ambush incident: Shootout in Nuevo Leon leaves 6 police officers dead and 4 injured

In a recent development in northern Mexico on Sunday, an ambush by a rumored drug gang resulted in the deaths of six police officers and caused injuries to four more in the border state of Nuevo Leon. The authorities stated that the drug gang had ten armored cars and heavy weapons during the ambush.

Nuevo Leon state police said that the patrol outnumbered the pre-dawn assault on a roadway leading to the Colombian border crossing. They also added that the officers acted "heroically" during the attack. In a statement, the force said:

"The Civil Force reiterates their commitment to safeguard the residents of Nuevo Leon and committing that these acts do NOT go unpunished."

Attack in Northern Mexico may be linked to operating cartels

According to state prosecutors of Northern Mexico, a female cop was among the deceased. The prosecutor's office took to Twitter to list the names of the six officials killed in the ambush.

Fiscalía Nuevo León @FiscaliaNL Compartimos nuestras condolencias por la y los valientes elementos de Fuerza Civil que han fallecido en cumplimiento de su deber. Descansen en paz. Compartimos nuestras condolencias por la y los valientes elementos de Fuerza Civil que han fallecido en cumplimiento de su deber. Descansen en paz. https://t.co/khb6UBN8Tn

While the identity of the attackers was not immediately known, a vicious Northeast cartel has long controlled the nearby city of Nuevo Laredo. Nuevo Leon, Mexico, has seen significant bloodshed under the previous Zetas cartel for the last ten years. Although it has become considerably quieter, there has been a considerable increase in murders.

A recent ambush-style shooting leaves several dead in Western Mexico

Before the recent shootout in Nuevo Leon, a similar ambush-style shooting took place in Jalisco, Western Mexico, a few days prior.

Authorities claimed that four police officers were slain after being drawn into an ambush in the western region. They also noted that up to eight suspected attackers were killed in a shooting with additional police officers who arrived at the scene on Thursday.

According to the chief prosecutor of the western state of Jalisco, Luis Joaquin Méndez, four municipal police officers responded to a complaint. These officers in El Salto responded to a complaint about armed individuals at a house on Wednesday.

PaulVancosky @paul_vancosky At least 12 dead after police officers lured into ambush-style shooting in Mexico: "There can be no truce" newsbreakapp.com/n/0gKjGDXR?pd=… At least 12 dead after police officers lured into ambush-style shooting in Mexico: "There can be no truce" newsbreakapp.com/n/0gKjGDXR?pd=…

When the officials arrived at the residence, a woman answered the door and assured them all was well. The prosecutor stated that it was then that the shooters inside the house started shooting at the officers, and some of them were dragged into the house and killed.

According to reports, police reinforcements arrived and engaged the suspects in a shootout that left eight people dead and three others injured.

Later, the prosecutor's office reported that five alleged gunmen and four police officers were among the nine dead people discovered at the house. They also said that two other men and one woman's dead bodies were found at a nearby property.

According to the prosecutors, the deceased were likely members of a gang that allegedly kept the kidnapped victims in one of the houses. Investigators also discovered the hacked-up remains of another individual in plastic bags.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro wrote on Facebook:

"At the time Mexico is living in, in Jalsico we are clear that there can be no truce against those who have taken away our peace and tranquility."

According to official figures, Jalisco is considered one of Mexico's most violent states due to the presence of criminal gangs.

Among the country's wealthiest regions, the west is the birthplace of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which the government holds responsible for innumerable murders and disappearances.

