10 most followed female K-pop idols on Instagram

Nowadays, more and more K-pop idols are setting up Instagram accounts to connect with fans and update them about their day-to-day activities. It is also a great platform to connect with other artists.

Although South Korean social media platforms such as VLive, Fancafe, Weverse and more are built for idols to engage with their fans, Instagram is a more global platform, allowing both fans and non-fans alike the opportunity to know and interact with the idols.

Hence, a K-pop idol's global popularity can be better gauged by the number of followers they have on such widely accessible social media platforms.

10 female K-pop idols with the largest fan-following on Instagram

10) Joy

Park Soo-young, better known as Joy of Red Velvet, has over 13.5 million followers on Instagram. The singer turned actor is known for her powerful vocals and gorgeous visuals.

Red Velvet recently made a comeback with their album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm. Apart from group activities, the singer has also sung many OSTs for K-dramas.

9) Somi

With 14 million followers on Instagram, K-pop singer-songwriter Jeon Somi comes in ninth place on the list of most followed female idols.

She was part of the Produce 101 girl group I.O.I, which kick-started her career under YG Entertainment's The Black Label as a soloist. She officially debuted as a soloist in 2019 with her debut single titled Birthday.

8) Suzy

Bae Suzy, better known as Suzy, was part of the former girl group Miss A. The actor-singer has over 17.5 million followers on Instagram.

She was bestowed the title of Nation's First Love because of her girl-next-door qualities. She will also be featured in the music video of Psy's upcoming song, Celeb.

7) HyunA

HyunA has been part of the K-pop industry for over 15 years, having debuted in more than five different duos and groups, starting with Wonder Girls. She is currently under K-pop star PSY's label, P NATION.

On Instagram, she has over 17.6 million followers. The singer-songwriter-rapper recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend DAWN. HyunA and DAWN were also former members of the group Triple H.

6) Taeyeon

Leader of "Nation's Girl Group," aka Girls' Generation, Taeyeon is a widely popular soloist known for her unique vocals. She has 18.3 million followers on Instagram and has released many solo albums and OSTs for K-dramas.

She was recently also part of SM Entertainment's (SME) hybrid group project called GOT the beat, which involved SME artists from various generations in one girl group.

5) IU

The South Korean singer Lee Ji-Eun, better known as IU, has been given the title of Nation's Little Sister for her charming and loveable personality.

The singer-songwriter-actor is the fifth most followed female idol on Instagram with over 25.9 million followers. In 2021, she released her highly anticipated album LILAC, which did exceptionally well in South Korea.

4) Rosé

BLACKPINK's Rosé has over 58.3 million followers on Instagram. The singer-songwriter is not only a good musician, but is also a brand ambassador for Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

She also recently made her debut as a solo artist with her album R.

3) Jisoo

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is known not only for her beautiful visuals but also her pristine singing and immaculate acting skills. Fans are eagerly awaiting a solo debut from the singer.

A brand ambassador for Dior, Jisoo has over 59.4 million followers on Instagram and has also recently made her acting debut with the K-drama Snowdrop.

2) Jennie

BLACKPINK's gorgeous rapper-singer Jennie has over 65.6 million followers on Instagram. The artist is creating waves in both the music and fashion industries.

Jennie has graced the covers of major fashion magazines like Harper's Bazaar, W, and Elle. The SOLO singer is also a brand ambassador for luxury and lifestyle brands such as Chanel, Calvin Klein, and more.

1) Lisa

BLACKPINK's iconic rapper Lisa is the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram with over 76.7 million followers.

A brand ambassador for Celine, Lisa has made history with the release of her viral-hit song MONEY, establishing her position as a soloist in the music industry.

The top five K-pop idols have firmly maintained their position showcasing their immense popularity amongst the masses.

