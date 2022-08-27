Who was Deborah Martinez? Constable among four killed in Arizona apartment complex shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, local constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay died in the line of duty at an apartment complex in Tucson, Arizona. She was one of the four people who were fatally shot while serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons Apartments. According to police, the U.S. Army veteran was killed around 11 AM on Thursday.

FBI @FBI The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. She served with the Pima County Constable's Office in Arizona for five months. She was also a @USArmy veteran. The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. She served with the Pima County Constable's Office in Arizona for five months. She was also a @USArmy veteran. https://t.co/riQuh7XrFb

She was identified as 43-year-old Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. In a press release, the Office of the Governor stated that Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor Deborah Martinez.

Governor Ducey said:

"The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state. Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community. Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today’s tragic events."

According to CBS News, around 6 PM on Thursday, just hours after the tragic incident, law enforcement officers escorted Deborah Martinez-Garibay's body from the housing area. She was given a guard of honor by motorcycle police officers and other law enforcement officers.

The 43-year-old officer's husband, Gabriel Garibay, expressed his profound grief at the sudden loss. He told the Tucson Sentinel:

"It's just unreal, for someone to do that to another person. I'm still trying to put it together. It seems like it's unreal, I'm still thinking that it's a joke somewhere, but it's just a way to describe it. I don't know how to explain it."

Details regarding the constable's death have not been released to the public.

Deborah Martinez-Garibay's death a massive blow as condolences pour in

In a shooting at Tucson, 43 year-old Deborah Martinez became a recent addition to the growing list of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

She became the constable for Justice Precinct 8 earlier this year. Before joining the Pima County police force, Martinez-Garibay spent 16 years in the military force, serving the nation. Horrified by the September 11 attacks, she had enlisted for the U.S. Army.

Perla Shaheen @perlashaheen Just watched the honors ceremony as Tucson Police officers escorted the constable’s body out if the Lind Commons Apartment Complex. Her name is Deborah Martinez-Garibay. She was killed in a shooting, along with three others. Just watched the honors ceremony as Tucson Police officers escorted the constable’s body out if the Lind Commons Apartment Complex. Her name is Deborah Martinez-Garibay. She was killed in a shooting, along with three others. https://t.co/LcrjGJXpZ6

According to the Governor's Office, she also volunteered at local nonprofits dedicated to veterans and their families and was a part of various veterans advisory groups.

Martinez-Garibay also started the local version of the national program, PGA HOPE, the only recreational program partnered with the Department of Veteran Affairs. In 2021, she was selected to be an ambassador for PGE HOPE.

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva @SupGrijalva This is such a tragedy. Constable Deborah Martinez Garibay was killed simply doing her job. Deborah was a wife, mom, friend, Veteran and activist for Veterans in our community. My sincerest condolences to the victims and their families. This is such a tragedy. Constable Deborah Martinez Garibay was killed simply doing her job. Deborah was a wife, mom, friend, Veteran and activist for Veterans in our community. My sincerest condolences to the victims and their families. https://t.co/n6Yib4PgHJ

Her loss is felt deeply by the entire community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das