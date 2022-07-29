Was Jon Stewart in the military? PACT act explained as comedian and activist blasts GOP for blocking burn pits bill

Comedian and activist Jon Stewart recently called out the GOP for blocking the burn pits bill or the PACT act. The act would have facilitated health care services for veteran officials who are exposed to and affected by burn pits.

Despite not being a part of the active military, Stewart has long been vocal about his support towards veterans, first responders and emergency personnel. In the wake of blocking the burn pits bill, the activist took to Twitter to criticize Senator Pat Toomey, who reportedly played a key role in the latest move.

Jon Stewart @jonstewart Congratulations @SenToomey You successfully used the Byzantine Senate rules to keep sick veterans suffering!!!! Kudos! I’m sure you’ll celebrate by kicking a dog or punching a baby…or whatever terrible people do for fun!!!!! Congratulations @SenToomey You successfully used the Byzantine Senate rules to keep sick veterans suffering!!!! Kudos! I’m sure you’ll celebrate by kicking a dog or punching a baby…or whatever terrible people do for fun!!!!!

Jon Stewart also appeared at a press conference on Capitol Hill and blasted Senate Republicans for their decision while offering sympathy to the veterans:

“Ain’t this a b*tch ? America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their a**es off, with oxygen, battling all kinds of ailments, while these motherf***ers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it. They don't have to hear it, they don't have to see it. They don't have to understand that these are human beings.”

Steward also mentioned that despite his usual disappointment, he is not used to the cruelty shown by the decision makers:

“I’m used to the lies, I’m used to the hypocrisy. Senate is where accountability goes to die. I’m used to all of it. But I am not used to cruelty.”

Jon Stewart continued to slam Republican officials in his speech and said:

“[Republicans] haven’t met a war they won’t sign up for, and they haven’t met a veteran they won’t screw over. Now they say, ‘Well, this will get done, maybe after we get back from our summer recess, maybe during the lame duck.’ Because they’re on Senate time. Senate time is ridiculous.”

The comedian and activist added that the officials live to 200 like tortoises. He said that these officials don't lose their jobs or the benefits they receive, noting that unlike them, the veterans aren't on Senate time. Jon stated that the veterans are on "human time."

When he mentioned that blocking the bill was an embarrassment to the Senate and the country, the 59-year-old said:

“This is an embarrassment to the Senate, to the country, to the founders, and all that they profess to hold dear. And if this is America First, then America is f***ed.”

Burn pits are areas in overseas military sites are used to burn waste material.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, smoke from the pits contains certain toxic substances that might have short-term as well as long-term health effects. They added that those who were exposed to the pits for longer periods and those who are prone to illnesses are more susceptible to the after effects of the pits.

Passing the PACT act would have made it easier for veterans exposed to burn pits during their service to gain access to better health care. However, the burn pits bill fell short of the 60 votes it required for the act to pass.

Jon Stewart @jonstewart 6 trillion for war- No guidelines or oversight…but for Veterans Healthcare?? Let’s play budget gimmick games. We live in the upside down. 6 trillion for war- No guidelines or oversight…but for Veterans Healthcare?? Let’s play budget gimmick games. We live in the upside down.

Jon Stewart @jonstewart For the veterans,and their families and caregivers who will bear the brunt of this nonsense…this isn’t over…we will never stop the fight until this country honors its promise to you. For the veterans,and their families and caregivers who will bear the brunt of this nonsense…this isn’t over…we will never stop the fight until this country honors its promise to you.

During his speech, Jon Stewart also slammed Senator Toomey’s claim that the legislation would result in a “slush fund.” He added that the latter's reasoning was “nonsense.”

He also called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP members who initially voted to pass the act in June but changed their decision a month later.

What is the PACT Act?

The PACT act or the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics act is a bill to address the health issues faced by veterans. It is especially for those who are are exposed to toxic substances like burn pits, radiation, and Agent Orange while serving their duties overseas.

The bill aims to extend health care benefits to such veterans and provide health services that were previously unavailable. The US Senate passed the PACT Act of 2022 in a bipartisan effort in June to expand healthcare resources, services and research for veterans exposed to hazardous substances.

However, a re-vote was required due to a “technical change” made on the bill by the House after it was passed in both the houses of Congress. As the revote took place on Thursday, the bill was blocked by 41 Senate Republicans and fell short on 60 required votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic senator Chuck Schumer changed his vote from yes to no so that a second vote can be conducted in the days to come.

Twitter reacts to Jon Stewart’s statement on blocking PACT act

Netizens praises Jon Stewart for taking stand against blocking of PACT act (Image via Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Jon Stewart has long been known for his advocacy towards health care of veteran military officials. During his time as the host of The Daily Show, he often used the platform to discuss the treatment of veterans and the 9/11 first responders.

Even after stepping down from the show, Jon Stewart continued his activism for the aforementioned causes. In 2019, he spoke to Congress about the 9/11 first responders who failed to receive adequate health care benefits from the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

More recently, Stewart took the stand to speak for veterans once again in the wake of the blocking of the PACT act. Following his criticism of the Republicans, several people took to Twitter to praise the activist for his words.

While some called Jon Steward an "American hero," others called him a "national treasure."

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets Jon Stewart is a national treasure. Jon Stewart is a national treasure.

Jack Cocchiarella @JDCocchiarella Jon Stewart is an American Hero. Jon Stewart is an American Hero.

speaks for me as a burn pit veteran.



Please listen to him.



I no longer have words to express the frustration and anger I feel after Senate Republicans blocked the PACT Act. @jonstewart speaks for me as a burn pit veteran.Please listen to him. I no longer have words to express the frustration and anger I feel after Senate Republicans blocked the PACT Act.@jonstewart speaks for me as a burn pit veteran.Please listen to him.https://t.co/XesB4k7RGC

Don Winslow @donwinslow



Please share this with your followers and HELP HIM.



@jonstewart has been on the front lines of this fight for VETERANS RIGHTS for YEARS.Please share this with your followers and HELP HIM. .@jonstewart has been on the front lines of this fight for VETERANS RIGHTS for YEARS. Please share this with your followers and HELP HIM.https://t.co/JfJmbpol2f

Robin Banks 🌎🌈♌️ 🎼👠 @newellyyc Jon Stewart is awesome & would absolutely get it. He's not afraid to show emotions other than anger but you also know he'd punch a nazi in a second. Jon Stewart is awesome & would absolutely get it. He's not afraid to show emotions other than anger but you also know he'd punch a nazi in a second. 😍

Peter Morley @morethanmySLE #PassThePACTAct Jon Stewart's advocacy for Veterans is something EVERY member of Congress should strive to do. Thank you, Jon! Jon Stewart's advocacy for Veterans is something EVERY member of Congress should strive to do. Thank you, Jon! 🙏💜 #PassThePACTAct

David Weissman @davidmweissman Thank you Jon Stewart for caring about Veterans more than the Republican Party. Thank you Jon Stewart for caring about Veterans more than the Republican Party.

As Jon Stewart’s sharp criticism of Republicans and Senator Pat Toomey went viral online, a spokesperson for the latter mentioned that he did not find Stewart’s remarks “worth responding to.”

