Who is Lee Zeldin? New York GOP representative attacked by knifeman at campaign event in Rochester

On Thursday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was the victim of an attempted knife attack in the town of Perinton, near Rochester, New York.

The rally, dedicated to Veterans of Foreign Wars, was interrupted in the evening as the suspect charged onto the stage and tried to stab Lee Zeldin. After a brief struggle between Zeldin and the assailant, the alleged attacker was restrained by the politician's supporters, including Joe Chenelly, the national director of the AMVETS.

Lee Zeldin @leezeldin Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.

In an official statement, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department stated that the case is currently under investigation.

"(we are) aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating. We will update as further information becomes available."

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect.

The attempted attack on Lee Zeldin did not stop him from completing his speech

According to CNBC, the attack occurred as Lee Zeldin gave a speech on bail reform.

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth A lunatic leftist attempted to assassinate Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for Governor of New York... don't wait up for any Democrat to denounce it. A lunatic leftist attempted to assassinate Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for Governor of New York... don't wait up for any Democrat to denounce it.

In an interview with Rochester First, one witness described what happened after the assailant charged onto the stage toward Lee Zeldin.

The witness said:

"(The assailant) wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out."

After the assailant was subdued, an unharmed Zeldin returned to the stage and resumed his speech. Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson for the gubernatorial candidates, said that Alison Esposito, a lieutenant governor nominee, was in close proximity to the attack and was eventually declared safe and unharmed.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec Kathy Hochul @KathyHochul Meet Lee Zeldin, the far-right extremist that the Republicans just nominated for governor. Despite what he might try to sell you, the facts speak for themselves: he is dangerous for New York. Meet Lee Zeldin, the far-right extremist that the Republicans just nominated for governor. Despite what he might try to sell you, the facts speak for themselves: he is dangerous for New York. https://t.co/Ta4q4xaVwc Kathy Hochul, why was Lee Zeldin attacked tonight? twitter.com/kathyhochul/st… Kathy Hochul, why was Lee Zeldin attacked tonight? twitter.com/kathyhochul/st…

In an official statement, Vincentz claimed that the attack was indicative of rising crime in the state of New York.

She said:

"Congressman Zeldin, Alison Esposito and all members of Team Zeldin are safe following tonight’s attack. Far more must be done to make New York safe again. This is very much getting out of hand in this state."

She continued:

"Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets."

Crime in New York had already become a hot conversation topic after the mugging of Christopher Braugh, an aide of New York Mayor Eric Adams. Braugh was on an assignment for the mayor in Brooklyn when 2 men at gunpoint robbed him. This, along with the attack on Lee Zeldin, is seen as a sign of declining law and order across the state.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson



Absolutely crazy.



Thank God he is ok.



There was an assassination attempt on @leezeldin today.Absolutely crazy.Thank God he is ok. There was an assassination attempt on @leezeldin today.Absolutely crazy.Thank God he is ok.https://t.co/uGJywqKs7f

While Vincentz alleges that crime in New York is rising, the statistics tell a slightly different story. According to the NYPD, while crimes such as shootings and homicides have reduced in the state capital by 31% and 9%, respectively, incidents of robbery and assault have seen a slight increase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far