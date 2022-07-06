"I work for the mayor": Eric Adams' aide Christopher Baugh robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

Christopher Braugh, an aide of New York mayor Eric Adams, was mugged at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Tuesday. According to the New York Post, Christopher Braugh was scouting locations for a planned visit by Eric Adams. However, he was stopped by two criminals at 10:30 AM.

Christopher Braugh tried to warn the criminals, telling them he was a City Hall Employee. According to Braugh, he said:

“You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor."

He claimed that he later said:

"Get out of my way."

As per police sources, Christopher Braugh initially refused to hand over his cellphone and wallet, compelling the criminals to brandish a firearm and push him to the ground.

According to NY Daily News, after the criminals stole his wallet, phone, and credit cards, Braugh walked to the Sands Street Entrance to the former Navy Yard, where a security guard helped him call the authorities. Many officials view the broad daylight robbery of a city-hall employee as a concerning sign.

Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic Political Consultant, said that the audacity of the robbers could indicate rising crime rates and lawlessness in New York.

He said:

“New Yorkers would feel a lot better if the muggers were afraid of committing a crime against a mayor’s staffer. They were not."

He added:

“That’s all you need to know. New Yorkers are going to feel less safe.”

A report released by the New York Police Department revealed that while overall crimes have increased this year by 28%, shootings have gone down.

Eric Adams and his aides respond to the robbery of Christopher Braugh

Eric Adams, a former NYPD Captain, is known for his "tough-on-crime" policies. In an official statement, a spokesman for Eric Adams, Fabien Levy, spoke out against the robbery.

Levy said:

“Chris works hard for the city every day, and he deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker."

He continued:

“Today’s incident only further highlights the urgency to get dangerous guns and dangerous people off our streets as quickly as possible. New York City employees are city residents, and we will do everything in our power to keep all New Yorkers safe.”

While Eric Adams and his team have acknowledged the presence of guns on the streets of New York, the NYPD has been more thorough this year in seizing illegal firearms, having made 372 arrests for illegal gun possession in April. This is a 64% increase from the number of arrests made for illegal gun possession last year.

As per NYPD reports, homicides have also gone down by roughly 9%, though there have been increases in robbery and assault.

