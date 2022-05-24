Who was Daniel Enriquez? Goldman Sachs employee killed in NYC subway train shooting identified as hunt for gunman intensifies 

A 48-year-old man, Daniel Enriquez, died after an unidentified gunman shot him on a moving New York City subway train. The victim, Daniel Enriquez, was a resident of Park Slope in Brooklyn, New York. Enriquez was employed at Goldman Sachs and worked there for the past nine years.

Expressing his condolences, David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said that the firm was “devastated” at losing one of its employees to such a violent crime. As per a report by CBS, he said:

"He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence."

Solomon added:

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time."

Gunman still on the loose

The assailant is still at large following this unprovoked attack. Witnesses have stated that the suspect was pacing back and forth in a train car before shooting Daniel Enriquez from close range. He then fled the train, according to NYPD chief Kenneth Corey.

Describing his appearance, Corey stated that the suspect has a beard and is a dark-skinned male who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie. He further asked people to come forward with any cell phone photo or video recording that could contain anything relevant to the incident.

Keechant Sewell, the Police Commissioner of New York, also released a picture of the suspect on Monday on her official Twitter account.

Commissioner Sewell @NYPDPC We need all eyes on this.



need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.



Call We need all eyes on this. @NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. 🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. https://t.co/pyHw4XYF97

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the gunman.

Meanwhile, with an investigation at the station underway, the New York City Transit Authority announced that there would be delays as some subway trains were rerouted.

Daniel Enriquez’s family demands justice

Daniel Enriquez’s family asks Mayor Eric Adams to “do his job” (Image via Getty)

Griselda Vile, sister of the victim Daniel Enriquez, has rebuked the gun violence. “No one, no one, no one should have this happen to their family,” Vile said in a report by The Post.

“And the worst part is, even if they catch this person, he will be out again,” she added, criticizing the state’s bail reform laws.

Daniel Enriquez’s death is the fourth transit homicide so far this year.

Vile added that the focus should be on making the city safer. “I want every New Yorker to realize that this could be your reality tomorrow – your worst nightmare could come true.”

“I don’t want this to be an attack on the mayor. I want him to focus on New York as a community,” Vile maintained.

“We’re five boroughs. We try to look out for each other. We don’t feel safe. I don’t feel comfortable having my daughter take the train, and now I have more reason to feel more scared. Now everyone who knows my brother will be more scared,” she said.

In his message to Mayor Adams, Glen Vile, Griselda’s husband, urged Mayor Adams to “do his job” and “get crime off the streets.” Meanwhile, Mayor Adams stressed what remains his priority via tweet.

Fear grips New Yorkers

Following the subsequent series of attacks and the recent death of Daniel Enriquez, New Yorkers’ have expressed their reluctance to ride the subway. They have raised their concerns over the safety of the subway system.

Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter INSANE. NO ONE IS SAFE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME IN NEW YORK CITY.



The victim, Daniel Enriquez (now DEAD) lived in a great neighborhood (Park Slope), worked for Goldman Sachs, was on his way to brunch in Manhattan on a "sunny Sunday morning." INSANE. NO ONE IS SAFE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME IN NEW YORK CITY.The victim, Daniel Enriquez (now DEAD) lived in a great neighborhood (Park Slope), worked for Goldman Sachs, was on his way to brunch in Manhattan on a "sunny Sunday morning." https://t.co/lmpUHeQg9f

jake @Riseuplights42 NYCFireWire @NYCFireWire Random mid-day subway shooting. google.com/amp/s/nypost.c… Random mid-day subway shooting. google.com/amp/s/nypost.c… Can’t believe this is what has come of the MTA. I have rode this train hundreds of times. Just senseless and for no reason. The subway is not safe. Condolences to the family and friends of Daniel Enriquez. twitter.com/nycfirewire/st… Can’t believe this is what has come of the MTA. I have rode this train hundreds of times. Just senseless and for no reason. The subway is not safe. Condolences to the family and friends of Daniel Enriquez. twitter.com/nycfirewire/st…

Jo Anne Simon 🌈 文雅麗 @JoAnneSimonBK52



We must end Gun Violence.

bit.ly/3wCpetG I'm devastated that Daniel Enriquez, a Park Slope resident, lost his life yesterday in a horrific act of unprovoked gun violence. My heart goes out to his loved ones. He was on his way to brunch. He could have been any one of us.We must end Gun Violence. I'm devastated that Daniel Enriquez, a Park Slope resident, lost his life yesterday in a horrific act of unprovoked gun violence. My heart goes out to his loved ones. He was on his way to brunch. He could have been any one of us.We must end Gun Violence.bit.ly/3wCpetG

In April, a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train that ended up wounding ten people. It was the worst attack on the subway system in decades. The attacker was identified as Frank James, who was arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense.

In January, a man who has schizophrenia pushed an Asian woman in front of a subway train. However, he was found mentally unfit to stand trial given his condition. Following that, in February, at the Queens Plaza subway station, a 58-year-old woman was attacked. Even the video of the incident went viral.

While some people admitted to feeling unsafe taking the subway, others described the amount of shock the violence caused them.

Charlton D’Souza, president of the advocacy group Passengers United, also made a statement. “I’ve been pleading with the MTA and elected officials to please put cameras in the subway cars,” D’Souza was quoted in a report by CBS New York. “We need to make New Yorkers feel confident that they can ride the trains and get safely from point A to point B,” he added.

It will be essential to see how Mayor Eric Adams solves this issue. Mayor Adams, who was sworn in on January 1, recently implemented a zero-tolerance policy on homeless people sleeping in subway cars.

With the rise in attacks, Mayor Adams has even increased the number of uniformed officers on patrol. As per data by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, there were 150 reported assaults on the subway in the first three months of 2022 alone.

