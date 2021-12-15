Who is Keechant Sewell? Nassau County Chief of Detectives set to become first female NYPD Police Commissioner 

The New York Police Department will see Keechant Sewell as its first female police commissioner to head the largest police department in the country.

The news comes after reports emerged of Mayor-elect Eric Adams picking the Nassau County Chief of Detectives on December 13, breaking the 176-year record to become the first woman to take up the role.

Speaking about his decision to media outlet CNN, Adams said Sewell has proven to be a crime fighter and with her expertise and experience, she will ensure the safety of New Yorkers.

Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD.

As per Adams' office, the announcement will take place on December 15 at 8.30 am at a public housing development in Queens, New York.

Who is Keechant Sewell?

Protect Robert Mueller ✊ @DisavowTrump20 KING: Mayor-elect Eric Adams has announced he will appoint Keechant Sewell as the first-ever black woman to lead the New York Police Department.



RETWEET to congratulate Chief Sewell on this historic accomplishment! KING: Mayor-elect Eric Adams has announced he will appoint Keechant Sewell as the first-ever black woman to lead the New York Police Department.RETWEET to congratulate Chief Sewell on this historic accomplishment! https://t.co/ziT41IGz9d

Currently serving as the chief of detectives of the Nassau County Police Department, Keechant Sewell has been a police officer for 22 years. She also made history by becoming the first Black chief. Before that, she was promoted to numerous positions of leadership, including handling hostage negotiations and leading significant cases. She also founded and headed the department's Standards Bureau.

Additionally, the 49-year-old has reportedly been trained in hostage negotiations by the FBI. She was also trained in counterterrorism at the FBI Academy in Quantico. On top of her role at Nassau County PD, she is also a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force for New York and New Jersey.

As per reports, the Long Island-native lived in public housing at Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City for much of her childhood. Right now, Sewell is living in Valley Stream, Long Island.

What did other police departments say about Keechant Sewell?

New York City's Police Benevolent Association applauded Keechant Sewell for being selected and asked her to get the Big Apple and police department back on track. Calling it the "second toughest policing job in America," PBA President Patrick Lynch said the toughest one still remains being an NYPD cop on the streets.

New York City police officers have passed their breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal.

The Legal Aid Society also entertained the newly appointed Sewell, who they "hope will bring a new approach to the helm of an agency in dire need of top-to-bottom reforms."

Showbiz @showbiznotices NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams to appoint first EVER female police commissioner in the 176-year history of the NYPD: Keechant Sewell, 49, will face soaring violent crime and low officer morale after years of Bill de Blasio's anti-police reforms t.me/DailyMailCeleb… NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams to appoint first EVER female police commissioner in the 176-year history of the NYPD: Keechant Sewell, 49, will face soaring violent crime and low officer morale after years of Bill de Blasio's anti-police reforms t.me/DailyMailCeleb… https://t.co/fPWxr1kBSz

The next Commissioner must demonstrate an understanding that many community problems do not warrant a law enforcement response; that police misconduct must be taken seriously and addressed swiftly; and that tackling some of our city's most pressing public safety issues, especially gun violence, requires full funding for proven, community-based approaches.

Also Read Article Continues below

The union hopes that Keechant Sewell will also meet community members in order to establish meaningful accountability.

Edited by Sabine Algur