Who is Craig Tamanaha? Suspect arrested in Fox News Christmas tree fire incident

The New York Police Department recently arrested a man who allegedly set ablaze a huge Christmas tree outside a Fox News building in the city. The man held is identified as Craig Tamanaha.

The incident took place early on December 8 outside the building, which is also home to media outlets the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal.

According to Reuters, security forces at Fox News informed police after they saw a man climbing the 50-foot tall Christmas tree.

Upon arrival, officers found Craig Tamanaha fleeing the scene and quickly arrested him. Multiple charges have been filed against him, such as criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly conduct, CBS News reports.

The New York Police Department gave an official statement on their Twitter handle which read:

Earlier this morning, a 49-year-old man climbed a Christmas tree at 48 St & 6th Ave in Manhattan & lit a fire causing the tree to become engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished & responding officers arrested the suspect, who has been charged for this crime.

Craig Tamanaha has been spotted before apparently

Craig Tamanaha, who is 49 years of age, is believed to be homeless. He is currently being held at Midtown Precinct North by the New York Police Department.

Reports suggest that Tamanaha has been arrested in the past for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

However, this is not the first time he has been spotted recently. As per the New York Post, a photographer revealed that Craig Tamanaha allegedly disrobed himself in front of reporters outside the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, which happened in Manhattan a few days ago.

The now-held arsonist was caught on camera seconds before he exposed his genitals to members of the media on the day of the trial.

Craig Tamanaha will most likely be released soon

Fox News reported that, as per criminal defense lawyer Mark Bederow, Tamanaha will likely be released by December 9 since his actions do not qualify for bail. He said:

"You can't give the Christmas tree an order of protection, so security will have to stand guard. There's no question that the legislature has got to reevaluate the nooks and crannies of the bail statute because it's leading to absurd outcomes."

Craig Tamanaha cannot be kept behind bars as a result of criminal justice reforms enacted in January 2020.

The outlet reports that Tamanaha faces one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree arson, second-degree criminal nuisance, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal tampering and disorderly conduct.

All of the charges against the accused are misdemeanors and bail cannot be set based on any of the counts. Fortunately, no injuries were reported post the incident.

Edited by Atul S