Who is Frank James? Brooklyn Subway Shooting suspect's 'Prophet of Truth 88' YouTube channel sparks concern

Frank James has been identified as a “person of interest” in the Brooklyn Subway Shooting case that left more than 20 people injured on Tuesday. Authorities revealed that at least 10 people were injured in the gunfire and around 13 were affected by smoke inhalation and other injuries during the incident.

Police officials discovered that Frank James had posted dozens of concerning videos on his YouTube channel under the name “Prophet of Truth 88,” that included threats to New York Mayor Eric Adams and mentions of subway crimes.

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell told the press that officials heightened Mayor Adams’ security after discovering the videos and naming James as a person of interest in the case:

“There were some concerning social media posts police believe may be connected to James. He mentions homelessness, he mentioned New York, and he does mention Mayor Adams, and as a result of that abundance of caution, we're going to heighten his security detail.”

Passengers present on the N train during the attack told authorities that a man wearing a construction vest dropped a smoke grenade into their subway car and started to open fire. The gunman reportedly fled the scene when the train pulled into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

It was later revealed that Frank James rented a U-Haul cargo van in Philadelphia and drove to Brooklyn with the vehicle. A key connected to the vehicle was allegedly found at the scene of the subway shooting. No arrests have been made in relation to the case so far.

Everything to know about Frank James

Frank James runs a YouTube channel called 'Prophet of Truth 88' (Image via YouTube/Prophet of Truth 88)

Frank James is a 63-year-old man who has been marked as a 'person of interest' in the recent Brooklyn Subway Shooting incident. His addresses have been listed as Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

It was later revealed that James is a YouTuber who runs a channel named “Prophet of Truth 88” and he has around 3K subscribers. The content of his channel features racial, political and violent diatribes, including constant threats against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

According to the Rolling Stone, Frank James also runs a page called “Profit of Doom 08” on Facebook where he posts similar videos as his YouTube channel. In one of the videos, Frank said that he was “full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness” and referred to himself as a “victim” of Mayor Adams’ mental health program.

The man also revealed that he suffered from mental health issues and was a patient at one of the New York Behavioral Health clinics in the past. However, he claimed that he acquired more issues during his treatment. He once displayed a series of photos on the screen and said:

“These are the people that was supposed to be helping me. They made me worse! They f**king made me worse. They made me more dangerous than anybody could ever f**king imagine.”

Frank James also claimed that mental health facilities were plagued with violence and talked about his desire to shoot other people:

“What’s going on in that place is violence. Not physical violence but the kind of violence a child experiences in grade school… that would make him go get a gun and shooting mo**erf***ers.”

He even mentioned that he wanted to “kill” everyone after leaving the mental health facility:

"When I went there I was a nice person, I wanted to help people. When I left out there I wanted to kill everything in sight. I was planning to kill everything I saw, based on how I was treated by these bi**hes."

Frank James also questioned Mayor Adams about the issue of homelessness across the city:

“Eric Adams, Eric Adams: What are you doing brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation. Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad I couldn’t even stand. I had to keep moving from car to car.”

In a March 1 video titled I Told You So, Frank James directly talked about subway crimes. He used news channel footage documenting such crimes and said,

“I f**king told you so. That was just last night, Monday night... a whole bunch of sh*t popped off over the weekend.”

Several other videos with titles like Why We Need More Racial Profiling, Should the Black Woman Be Forcibly Sterilized, and To Kill or Not to Kill, showed James making some controversial comments about race and ethnicities like African-Americans, Jews, Caucasians and Latinos.

In one of the videos, he mentioned that “people of color” were waiting to be “flushed down the drain by society” and hinted that a war between African-Americans and Caucasians is inevitable.

“White people and Black people should not have any contact with each other. Their anger is building up. Nothing can happen here differently than what happened over in Europe with the Jews. I want you to believe that that’s possible.”

Frank James also criticized Mayor Adams’ subway safety plan in his video and claimed that he could easily commit a crime inside the subway:

“He can’t stop no f***ing crime in no subways. He may slow it down, but he ain’t stopping sh*t.With this program in place, with all these police — I’d still get off. I know I could get off, because they can’t be everywhere… Those who go on to commit crimes, like shooting? That means you have to have police in every station, and that’s not possible.”

His final upload, titled Domesticated Averages, sparked further concern among officials as James directly opened up about his desire to “kill people."

“I’ve been through a lot of sh*t, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f***ing face immediately. But, I thought about the fact that, ‘Hey man, I don’t wanna go to no f***ing prison.’ F**k that…So, I had to absorb the bulls**t even though it was building up inside me, what could I do? Not much.”

One of Frank James' sisters, Catherine, said that she has not been in touch with her brother inr the past few years and mentioned that he often “kept to himself.”

Where is Frank James?

Following the Brooklyn Subway Shooting, police authorities started an immediate manhunt for Frank James despite not confirming his identity as the gunman. Police also reported that the man’s clothing and personal items were also found inside the U-Haul connected to the shooting.

NYPD Chief of Detectives, James Essig, announced that the department is attempting to trace James’ location and is planning to determine every possibility of the man being connected to the shooting.

