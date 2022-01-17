"I'm afraid": Twitter reacts after man allegedly shoves Asian woman to death at Times Square subway

In a shocking event, a man allegedly pushed an Asian woman in front of an oncoming train in New York's Times Square subway, leading to her death.

On January 15 at 9.53 am, the now-deceased, identified as Michelle Alyssa, was waiting for her train on the southbound platform. She was pushed on the tracks and was struck by an R train coming towards the platform's direction.

The man has been identified as Simon Martial. The horrific incident has instigated a culture of fear among the New Yorkers, with many asking the authorities to make the city "safe" again.

How did Twitter react to Times Square subway incident?

Hours after the incident, Twitterati expressed its anger and fear on the social media platform.

⚓︎ lee’s first stanniversary w ateez 🥺💗! (💤) @R0CKYTEEZ an asian woman got pushed to death in the subway train tracks in times square new york...so close to home..

y’all im scared i was planning to maybe go out on monday an asian woman got pushed to death in the subway train tracks in times square new york...so close to home..y’all im scared i was planning to maybe go out on monday

Ranee Soundara @naynerz Susan Li @SusanLiTV



“The name of the woman, who was Asian, was not immediately released. It was unclear whether she was targeted because of her race or ethnicity”



Make this city safe ⁦⁦nytimes.com/2022/01/15/nyr… This is exactly why I avoid taking the #NYC subway right now“The name of the woman, who was Asian, was not immediately released. It was unclear whether she was targeted because of her race or ethnicity”Make this city safe ⁦⁦ @ericadamsfornyc This is exactly why I avoid taking the #NYC subway right now“The name of the woman, who was Asian, was not immediately released. It was unclear whether she was targeted because of her race or ethnicity”Make this city safe ⁦⁦@ericadamsfornyc⁩ nytimes.com/2022/01/15/nyr… It’s nearly one year since I’ve had a feeling of anxiety and fear of taking the subway in New York City… every single time I ride the train, I’m afraid… and not just because I’m a woman, but because I’m an ASIAN WOMAN and could be a target of a hate crime at any moment. twitter.com/SusanLiTV/stat… It’s nearly one year since I’ve had a feeling of anxiety and fear of taking the subway in New York City… every single time I ride the train, I’m afraid… and not just because I’m a woman, but because I’m an ASIAN WOMAN and could be a target of a hate crime at any moment. twitter.com/SusanLiTV/stat…

venze chern @vzc1943 Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train:



The damningly obnoxious hate-Asian behavior continues.

It has gone to the extreme. It must be stopped.. Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train:The damningly obnoxious hate-Asian behavior continues.It has gone to the extreme. It must be stopped..

Jaslin Kaur @jaslinforqueens In New York, we had an Asian woman pushed to her death on the subway tracks and in Texas, we have a live hostage situation in a synagogue.



We are not safe. And we will still be at risk unless we completely change our approach to public safety.



We failed too many people tonight. In New York, we had an Asian woman pushed to her death on the subway tracks and in Texas, we have a live hostage situation in a synagogue.We are not safe. And we will still be at risk unless we completely change our approach to public safety.We failed too many people tonight.

Cathy @cathyxu619 @NYPDnews @NYCMayor @MTA @NYPDPC @NYPDFIRSTDEP @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYCMayor sOffice @NYPDTransit It’s terrified me when I imagine my next-month arriving at New York City, noticeably tugging a huge luggage, waiting for a subway train, with a backpack and an Asian face. Now I’m so sure I should turn for a cab from the airport directly, avoid to be murdered. @NYPDnews @NYCMayor @MTA @NYPDPC @NYPDFIRSTDEP @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYCMayorsOffice @NYPDTransit It’s terrified me when I imagine my next-month arriving at New York City, noticeably tugging a huge luggage, waiting for a subway train, with a backpack and an Asian face. Now I’m so sure I should turn for a cab from the airport directly, avoid to be murdered.

Ponziopilato @Ponziopilato21 Black man throws Asian woman to her death in New York City subway. Why are all of these white supremacists so black? Black man throws Asian woman to her death in New York City subway. Why are all of these white supremacists so black? https://t.co/dVHkbSnEgO

What happened at Times Square subway?

Speaking about the incident, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the deceased had no previous interaction with the alleged criminal and that the whole incident was unprovoked.

Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox of the NYPD Detective Bureau said that Martial had first approached another woman, but she sensed danger and escaped unharmed.

“She feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away, she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”

Two of the six officers assigned to the Times Square Station were on the platform when the incident occurred, as per transit police.

According to police, Martial turned himself in after the incident. The 61-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. His prior whereabouts are unknown, authorities reported.

As he was being led into the Midtown South precinct on West 35th Street, Martial stuck his tongue out at photographers. He had a gray beard and wore a black hooded jacket.

New York City police officials said that the Times Square subway incident was being reviewed by their hate crime task force, but it was not being investigated officially as a hate crime.

Martial has a criminal record dating back to 1998 when he was apprehended for robbery, and his last arrest was for criminal possession of a controlled substance in October 2019. State records indicate that he served two years in state prison for attempted robbery before being released in August 2021.

The sources also claimed that, before the Times Square subway incident, Martial had three run-ins with the police as an emotionally disturbed person.

Josette, who identified herself as the sister of Martial, said he has a history of mental illnesses.

“He’s been on medication for over 20 years and in and out of mental hospitals in New York.”

She also claimed that her brother was once a parking lot manager in New York City and earned good money.

