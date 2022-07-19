Who is Jon McGreevey aka Ryan White? Republican senate candidate charged for filing false child trafficking report

On July 15, 2022, Jon McGreevey, a US Senate candidate for Maryland, was arrested for falsely reporting a child sex trafficking case. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, the Senate hopeful was charged with making false statements to police after he reported to authorities in April that a man was allegedly forcing a young girl between the ages of 10 and 12 to participate in sexual acts with male customers in an adult bookstore.

54-year-old Ryan Dark White, whose candidature is under the name of Dr. Jon McGreevey, claimed that the abuse took place in an adult bookstore in the 3000 block of Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. Upon further investigation, however, police could not find any evidence to support the claim. No witnesses to this alleged act filed any formal report, and the detectives assigned to the Harford County Child Advocacy Center identified the adult male and the child in question. According to deputies:

"Detectives conducted interviews, followed leads, gathered digital evidence, and identified the adult male and juvenile female mentioned in the initial complaint. The investigation revealed at no time were any sex acts performed or offered by any of the individuals in the establishment as reported by White."

On July 7, McGreevey was interviewed by detectives a week before he was arrested. He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center, waiting to appear before the District Court Commissioner.

Who is Ryan Dark White? Netizens question whether it is 'legal' for Jon McGreevey to run for office under an alias

Jon McGreevey, who describes himself as "Patriot. Whistleblower. Maryland Candidate 2022," is a known face on the internet. His now-suspended Twitter account (@/Johnheretohelp) had garnered much attention online. However, much of his established fanbase was unaware of his dual identity as a politician running for office.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler stated in a press release:

"It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda."

Referring to Baltimore County sheriff candidate Andy Kuhl, who was seen in an interview about child trafficking rings alongside McGreevey, the Harford County Sheriff said:

"It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction — nothing more."

According to Ballotpedia.org, Republican representative Jon McGreevey is one of the ten Republican candidates running for the US Senate in Maryland. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

