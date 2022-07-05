Where is Dr. Oz from? Netizens slam TV personality for running in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Dr. Mehmat Oz, popularly known as Dr. Oz, is a Turkish American Surgeon, author, educator, and television personality known for hosting the Dr. Oz Show. Lately, he has been in the news after announcing that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican Representative.

Born to Turkish immigrants, Oz was raised in Wilmington, Delaware, where his father was a thoracic surgeon. He has dual citizenship in Turkey and the USA and has served in the Turkish army to retain his Turkish citizenship. The celebrity doctor made the official announcement of his election candidature in an op-ed written for The Washington Examiner:

"We are angry at our government and at each other. We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

He even took to Twitter to share a campaign video.

Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! https://t.co/yLhKsZm9sl

Former President Donald Trump, too, has made an official statement backing the Republican Candidate, stating that Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to "save America" by electing Dr. Oz.

He went on to say that he has known Dr. Oz for many years, and women in particular "are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel. They know him, believe in him, and trust him."

Netizens slam Dr. Oz for running in Pennsylvania Senate Race as he does not spend much time in the state

Dr. Oz is yet to win the hearts and trust of Pennsylvania citizens (image via Reuters)

Considered a battleground state, Dr. Oz will be contesting against the Democratic favorite Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Fetterman holds a sizeable lead in the polls, and according to a recent AARP survey, 63% of Pennsylvanian voters view Oz unfavorably. He is not a crowd favorite, with the Trump branding proving to be a disadvantage than a boon.

Another factor that works against his favor is that most citizens do not see him as a Pennsylvanian resident. Though he completed his medical education from the University of Pennsylvania, he spends most time at his New Jersey home and has properties in Turkey and Florida.

This line of attack is the go-to among Fetterman supporters, and a recent Tweet by Oz has garnered a lot of disapproval from the Twitterati.

Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz If we lose Pennsylvania, we lose America. If we lose Pennsylvania, we lose America.

People did not hesitate to give Dr. Oz a piece of their minds.

Ellen Sorce @ejls1 @DrOz No, you have that backwards. If YOU lose Pennsylvania (BTW, I'm impressed you could spell that), the citizens of PA win. Tell me, what is your stance on abortion? How do you feel about women being able to make their own health decisions? Birth control? Same sex marriage? @DrOz No, you have that backwards. If YOU lose Pennsylvania (BTW, I'm impressed you could spell that), the citizens of PA win. Tell me, what is your stance on abortion? How do you feel about women being able to make their own health decisions? Birth control? Same sex marriage?

Danielle Candela @DanielleCandela @DrOz Pennsylvania is hard working, proud, and steeped with integrity. We don't fall for sideshow theatrics. We get our hands dirty, we take pride in an honest days work. From the steel workers to our farmers, to technology to our teachers we believe in PA. So does John Fetterman. @DrOz Pennsylvania is hard working, proud, and steeped with integrity. We don't fall for sideshow theatrics. We get our hands dirty, we take pride in an honest days work. From the steel workers to our farmers, to technology to our teachers we believe in PA. So does John Fetterman. https://t.co/NuWe0ltX0C

Danielle Candela @DanielleCandela @DrOz Exactly and that is why we are voting for our favorite son, born and raised, lives and serves right here in Pennsylvania John Fetterman. We don't need or want another failed reality tv host, we voted that out of Pennsylvania. @DrOz Exactly and that is why we are voting for our favorite son, born and raised, lives and serves right here in Pennsylvania John Fetterman. We don't need or want another failed reality tv host, we voted that out of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/3DPFdTpnH8

jeffry b thiele @jeffrythiele @DrOz How could we lose Pennsylvania? It's a state, it can't just get up and walk away! @DrOz How could we lose Pennsylvania? It's a state, it can't just get up and walk away!

Danielle Candela @DanielleCandela @DrOz Pennsylvania's know hard work, loyalty, and commitment. We don't forget who is there for us when it counts. We remember who takes action, who makes tough decisions, and who wipes our tears. John Fetterman is always there. When the Frick Park bridge collapsed, John was there. @DrOz Pennsylvania's know hard work, loyalty, and commitment. We don't forget who is there for us when it counts. We remember who takes action, who makes tough decisions, and who wipes our tears. John Fetterman is always there. When the Frick Park bridge collapsed, John was there. https://t.co/zsEn7XKaxz

FairDistrictsPAChester @FairDisPAChestr

Wealthy Republicans from outside PA?

International billionaires with no interest in the people of PA or gov't of, by & for the people?

People of Pennsylvania: pay attention.

We are a pawn in a very large game.

One of the last large swing states. @DrOz Who is the "WE" referenced here?Wealthy Republicans from outside PA?International billionaires with no interest in the people of PA or gov't of, by & for the people?People of Pennsylvania: pay attention.We are a pawn in a very large game.One of the last large swing states. @DrOz Who is the "WE" referenced here?Wealthy Republicans from outside PA?International billionaires with no interest in the people of PA or gov't of, by & for the people?People of Pennsylvania: pay attention.We are a pawn in a very large game.One of the last large swing states. https://t.co/LyHiDTCCVk

John Fetterman @JohnFetterman If you’re OK with a celebrity TV doctor who ISN’T FROM PA and has a house that used to belong to King George…



I am, uh, not your candidate. If you’re OK with a celebrity TV doctor who ISN’T FROM PA and has a house that used to belong to King George…I am, uh, not your candidate. https://t.co/zf545GJg5R

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Dual-Turkish citizen Mehmet Oz will be celebrating Independence Day from his palatial New Jersey mansion built on a property formerly personally owed by King George III, while tweeting that John Fetterman doesn’t understand working class Pennsylvanians. Dual-Turkish citizen Mehmet Oz will be celebrating Independence Day from his palatial New Jersey mansion built on a property formerly personally owed by King George III, while tweeting that John Fetterman doesn’t understand working class Pennsylvanians.

Jack Doyle, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, called Oz a "scam artist and fraud" who does not care about the people of Pennsylvania but would promise anything to get ahead. He went on to say,

"Pennsylvania voters know they can’t trust him.”

Possibility of a rift between Dr. Oz and Donald Trump?

Oz reportedly backs away from Trump support post-primary victory (image via Reuters)

Once considered close allies, Oz seems to be distancing himself from Donald Trump ever since he won the primary. Oz refrained from mentioning the former President on social media or during public appearances.

Reports claim that he even removed his photos with Trump from his campaign's website and social media banners. Mike Mikus, a Democratic strategist, tried to analyze this sudden shift in loyalty,

“I understand why Oz is doing it, but you can’t put the genie back in the bottle––he’s known as Trump’s candidate even among casual voters.But he’s playing with fire. To say that Donald Trump demands absolute loyalty is an understatement, and this actually has the potential to turn Trump against him.”

Former Trump administration adviser Seb Gorka has taken cognizance of the issue and accused Oz of pulling "a slimy move after Trump helped him."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far