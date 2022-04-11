"He's a tremendous guy": Donald Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race and netizens are not amused

Donald Trump is now trending in news headlines for endorsing Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary. The former president issued a statement on Saturday evening saying that his decision was about winning elections since he formally backed the popular heart surgeon. The statement read,

“This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country. The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate.”

The statement further stated,

“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart.”

Trump said that Oz would be the one most able to win the General Election and would perform well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. He mentioned Oz’s education and medical career in the endorsement and added that Oz would earn the support of women. He said,

“Women in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel. I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him, and trust him.”

Donald Trump endorses @DrOz for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania during an interview with Newsmax's @JohnFBachman. "Literally, as I'm walking up we endorsed Dr. Oz, I've known him for a long time. He's a tremendous guy."

Netizens react to Donald Trump’s decision on Twitter

As soon as Donald Trump decided to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, people reacted in their own way and expressed their opinions on Twitter.

NewbieHoward ✡️🇺🇦 @NewbieHoward So, Trump went to North Carolina, where nobody’s running for anything, to endorse Dr. Oz who lives in New Jersey, for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania? So, Trump went to North Carolina, where nobody’s running for anything, to endorse Dr. Oz who lives in New Jersey, for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania?

Justin Horwitz @JustinAHorwitz Donald Trump just endorsed Dr. Oz, who refuses to to give up his Turkish citizenship in order to get intel briefings.



America first, am I right? Donald Trump just endorsed Dr. Oz, who refuses to to give up his Turkish citizenship in order to get intel briefings.America first, am I right?

Mike Engleman🇺🇲 @RealMike56 Dr Oz is a prime example of a Democrat running as a Republican, and Trump endorsed him. Dr Oz is a prime example of a Democrat running as a Republican, and Trump endorsed him.

Lee 🥀 @Leerose1985 I love you President Trump but that’s a hard no on Dr. Oz. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I love you President Trump but that’s a hard no on Dr. Oz. 🤦🏻‍♀️

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC Trump just said that Dr. Oz will win the Pennsylvania Senate race because “women are drawn to” him. Are you “drawn” to Dr. Oz? Trump just said that Dr. Oz will win the Pennsylvania Senate race because “women are drawn to” him. Are you “drawn” to Dr. Oz?

Dr. Jack Brown @DrGJackBrown Trump said today, that "women are drawn to" Dr. Oz.



Women, what say you? Trump said today, that "women are drawn to" Dr. Oz.Women, what say you?

Sheri in PA 15.0 @SheriMAGAA Why is Trump endorsing Dr. Oz in PA???



Help me figure this one out. Why is Trump endorsing Dr. Oz in PA???Help me figure this one out.

Charles W. 🇺🇸🍊🚛 - Biologist @CWBOCA I never followed President Trump blindly and never will.



I love the man and love what he did for our Country but will call him out when/if he does something I disagree with.



I STRONGLY disagree with his Dr. Oz endorsement.



HUGE mistake! I never followed President Trump blindly and never will.I love the man and love what he did for our Country but will call him out when/if he does something I disagree with.I STRONGLY disagree with his Dr. Oz endorsement.HUGE mistake!

Damani Felder @TheDamaniFelder I voted for Trump.

Trump endorsed Dr. Oz.

I disagree with that endorsement.

And if you do too, that's okay.



Because unlike the Left, those of us on the Right actually think freely. And that's a good thing. I voted for Trump.Trump endorsed Dr. Oz.I disagree with that endorsement.And if you do too, that's okay.Because unlike the Left, those of us on the Right actually think freely. And that's a good thing.

Dr. Mehmet Oz responds positively to former POTUS Donald Trump's endorsement

Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz I am honored to receive President Trump’s full support and endorsement, and I thank him for that. President Trump knows how critical it is to change the kinds of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to bring an America First agenda to the Senate for Pennsylvania. I am honored to receive President Trump’s full support and endorsement, and I thank him for that. President Trump knows how critical it is to change the kinds of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to bring an America First agenda to the Senate for Pennsylvania. https://t.co/7gmhZupinr

Dr. Oz responded to Trump’s endorsement in a statement on April 9 saying that he was proud to receive the former president's endorsement. He said,

“President Trump carefully reviewed all of the candidates for U.S. Senate. Everyone, especially David McCormick – a pro-China, Wall Street insider, wanted this endorsement. But President Trump wisely endorsed me because I’m a Conservative who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke Left."

He further continued,

"President Trump knows how critical it is to change the kinds of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to fight. I thank him for that, and I am proud to receive his endorsement.”

Donald Trump is confident that Dr. Oz will do well in the General Election (Images via Joe Raedle and JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Dr. Oz mentioned that no one would fight as hard as him for President Biden’s policies. He stated that Trump knows it is critical to change the kind of people they send to Washington. He ended by saying that he was ready to fight and thanked Trump for his endorsement.

Trump’s announcement comes one week after another candidate, David McCormick, met Trump on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago. Trump stated on Tuesday that he was close to making his decision on an endorsement in the GOP Senate primary race.

While speaking to Conservative talk radio show host John Fredericks, Trump said that Oz is a good man and a high-quality guy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan