"He's a tremendous guy": Donald Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race and netizens are not amused

Donald Trump is now trending in news headlines for endorsing Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary. The former president issued a statement on Saturday evening saying that his decision was about winning elections since he formally backed the popular heart surgeon. The statement read,
“This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country. The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate.”
The statement further stated,
“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart.”
Trump said that Oz would be the one most able to win the General Election and would perform well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. He mentioned Oz’s education and medical career in the endorsement and added that Oz would earn the support of women. He said,
“Women in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel. I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him, and trust him.”
Netizens react to Donald Trump’s decision on Twitter
As soon as Donald Trump decided to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, people reacted in their own way and expressed their opinions on Twitter.
Dr. Mehmet Oz responds positively to former POTUS Donald Trump's endorsement
Dr. Oz responded to Trump’s endorsement in a statement on April 9 saying that he was proud to receive the former president's endorsement. He said,
“President Trump carefully reviewed all of the candidates for U.S. Senate. Everyone, especially David McCormick – a pro-China, Wall Street insider, wanted this endorsement. But President Trump wisely endorsed me because I’m a Conservative who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke Left."
He further continued,
"President Trump knows how critical it is to change the kinds of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to fight. I thank him for that, and I am proud to receive his endorsement.”
Dr. Oz mentioned that no one would fight as hard as him for President Biden’s policies. He stated that Trump knows it is critical to change the kind of people they send to Washington. He ended by saying that he was ready to fight and thanked Trump for his endorsement.
Trump’s announcement comes one week after another candidate, David McCormick, met Trump on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago. Trump stated on Tuesday that he was close to making his decision on an endorsement in the GOP Senate primary race.
While speaking to Conservative talk radio show host John Fredericks, Trump said that Oz is a good man and a high-quality guy.