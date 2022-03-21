Ted Cruz Bozeman airport video goes viral as Senator allegedly faces off with airline employee 

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is receiving immense criticism on social media after a video of him having a disagreement with an airline employee went viral. The Republican was believed to be flying out of Bozeman International Airport, where law enforcement was called to intervene after the senator appeared to get visibly frustrated.
Raw Story reported that Republican fundraisers frequently take place at the Yellowstone Club and Big Sky. This could stand as a possibility that flights were full due to Spring Break or weather conditions must have stopped flights out of the city.
This is not the first time the United States senator has caused a row at an airport. Last year, Cruz flew his family from the state of Texas to Cancun, Mexico, during a storm that killed 20 Texans. A picture of him at the airport during the snowstorm went viral on social media, eliciting reactions from the Texas Democratic Party. The Democrats called for his resignation for abandoning the state during a time of crisis.
Internet reacts to Ted Cruz fighting with airline employee in Bozeman
As the video of him lashing out at the employee went viral on social media, many took to Twitter criticizing him. Democratic politician and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann took a jab at Cruz, saying, “It must’ve been snowing.” His tweet read:
Many were astonished that the disagreement had gone to the extent of having a police officer being called for safety. A few tweets read:
More about Senator Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz was born in Canada and acquired dual American and Canadian citizenship. However, he gave up the latter in 2014. This took place after many predicted he would be the next US President. Many began questioning his eligibility to land the role of POTUS, leading to him giving up his Canadian citizenship.
Ted Cruz ran for President in the 2016 election. He ended up in second place behind former president Donald Trump as a candidate.
The senator had high ambitions of becoming President. However, his controversial political views have been questioned by many. In 2015, Cruz mentioned that same-sex marriage being recognized by the court was the “very definition of tyranny.”
He also denied the existence of human-made climate change. Other political stances, including being pro-life, rejecting marriage equality, and being in favor of the death penalty, have raised eyebrows by many.
Following Trump's loss to Biden in 2020, Cruz became widely criticized by politicians and netizens for filing objections to Joe Biden’s victory certification during a joint session of Congress.
Recently, Ted Cruz has been facing immense pressure to resign. According to a YouGov poll, the senator's approval rating has taken a dip by more than 20 percent.