Ted Cruz Bozeman airport video goes viral as Senator allegedly faces off with airline employee 

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is receiving immense criticism on social media after a video of him having a disagreement with an airline employee went viral. The Republican was believed to be flying out of Bozeman International Airport, where law enforcement was called to intervene after the senator appeared to get visibly frustrated.

Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 @ImSpeaking13 Check out Ted “Domestic Flight Terrorist” Cruz going full male Karen at an airport in Bozeman, Montana this weekend. An officer was called. Check out Ted “Domestic Flight Terrorist” Cruz going full male Karen at an airport in Bozeman, Montana this weekend. An officer was called. https://t.co/K5XAv6CN50

Raw Story reported that Republican fundraisers frequently take place at the Yellowstone Club and Big Sky. This could stand as a possibility that flights were full due to Spring Break or weather conditions must have stopped flights out of the city.

This is not the first time the United States senator has caused a row at an airport. Last year, Cruz flew his family from the state of Texas to Cancun, Mexico, during a storm that killed 20 Texans. A picture of him at the airport during the snowstorm went viral on social media, eliciting reactions from the Texas Democratic Party. The Democrats called for his resignation for abandoning the state during a time of crisis.

Internet reacts to Ted Cruz fighting with airline employee in Bozeman

As the video of him lashing out at the employee went viral on social media, many took to Twitter criticizing him. Democratic politician and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann took a jab at Cruz, saying, “It must’ve been snowing.” His tweet read:

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann



It must've been snowing. Video here: So @TedCruz was apparently so out-of-control abusive to airline staff at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, that law enforcement had to get involved.It must've been snowing. Video here: reddit.com/r/Bozeman/comm… So @TedCruz was apparently so out-of-control abusive to airline staff at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, that law enforcement had to get involved.It must've been snowing. Video here: reddit.com/r/Bozeman/comm… https://t.co/NCsf85Fbm6

Many were astonished that the disagreement had gone to the extent of having a police officer being called for safety. A few tweets read:

jaminjack @jaminjack

It’s must be snowing in Bozeman MT



Ted Cruz is abusive to airline employees



Police called in



Put Cruz on the no fly list



reddit.com/r/Bozeman/comm…



. It’s must be snowing in Bozeman MTTed Cruz is abusive to airline employeesPolice called inPut Cruz on the no fly list .It’s must be snowing in Bozeman MTTed Cruz is abusive to airline employeesPolice called inPut Cruz on the no fly listreddit.com/r/Bozeman/comm….

Roslynne Levine @roz_levine @StompTheGOP So Ted Cruz went full Karen at the Bozeman, Montana airport. Sounds about right. He doesn’t like to be inconvenienced. The airline had to call the police. Why wasn’t he arrested? If it was you or me, we’d have been marched out in handcuffs. @StompTheGOP So Ted Cruz went full Karen at the Bozeman, Montana airport. Sounds about right. He doesn’t like to be inconvenienced. The airline had to call the police. Why wasn’t he arrested? If it was you or me, we’d have been marched out in handcuffs.

Dawn Moore @dammitdawn913 Cops being called on Ted Cruz in Bozeman is just the icing on my cake of a weekend, perfection.. *chefs kiss Cops being called on Ted Cruz in Bozeman is just the icing on my cake of a weekend, perfection.. *chefs kiss

Janice Hough @leftcoastbabe So Ted Cruz apparently missed flight in Bozeman, MT & was videoed berating airline employee, with police having been called.

Sigh, if this means he has to take a redeye to get to DC, Ted's going to be especially charming at Monday's judiciary hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson.... So Ted Cruz apparently missed flight in Bozeman, MT & was videoed berating airline employee, with police having been called.Sigh, if this means he has to take a redeye to get to DC, Ted's going to be especially charming at Monday's judiciary hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson....

Avenger Resister @AvengerResister



Where was this energy when Trump called your wife ugly, Ted Cruz (R-Cancun) berated the airline staff in Bozeman, Montana.Where was this energy when Trump called your wife ugly, @tedcruz Ted Cruz (R-Cancun) berated the airline staff in Bozeman, Montana.Where was this energy when Trump called your wife ugly, @tedcruz?

Blaine Bershad 🇺🇦🌈🌊🌊🎵🐝🆘 #NotMeUs @BlaineBershad Can we have a moment of silence for Bozeman, Montana for having Ted Cruz for another night? Can we have a moment of silence for Bozeman, Montana for having Ted Cruz for another night?

Gazpacho justice served cold @SomeAnneEnergy Is anyone else getting tired of our tax money paying the salaries of these idiots?

Ted Cruz is such a big deal that he has to cause a scene at the airport in Bozeman, Montana.

For god sakes. There are probably 5 gates at this airport. Is anyone else getting tired of our tax money paying the salaries of these idiots?Ted Cruz is such a big deal that he has to cause a scene at the airport in Bozeman, Montana.For god sakes. There are probably 5 gates at this airport. https://t.co/USVOZeMHnC

💙💛 M.K. 🌊🇺🇸 @GenZProgressive Cops were reportedly called on Ted Cruz at Bozeman Airport for causing a disturbance after he began harassing airline staff. In other words, a grown ass man, who is also a United States senator, had police called on him for having a meltdown. Texas deserved better. Cops were reportedly called on Ted Cruz at Bozeman Airport for causing a disturbance after he began harassing airline staff. In other words, a grown ass man, who is also a United States senator, had police called on him for having a meltdown. Texas deserved better.

More about Senator Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz was born in Canada and acquired dual American and Canadian citizenship. However, he gave up the latter in 2014. This took place after many predicted he would be the next US President. Many began questioning his eligibility to land the role of POTUS, leading to him giving up his Canadian citizenship.

Ted Cruz ran for President in the 2016 election. He ended up in second place behind former president Donald Trump as a candidate.

The senator had high ambitions of becoming President. However, his controversial political views have been questioned by many. In 2015, Cruz mentioned that same-sex marriage being recognized by the court was the “very definition of tyranny.”

He also denied the existence of human-made climate change. Other political stances, including being pro-life, rejecting marriage equality, and being in favor of the death penalty, have raised eyebrows by many.

Following Trump's loss to Biden in 2020, Cruz became widely criticized by politicians and netizens for filing objections to Joe Biden’s victory certification during a joint session of Congress.

Recently, Ted Cruz has been facing immense pressure to resign. According to a YouGov poll, the senator's approval rating has taken a dip by more than 20 percent.

