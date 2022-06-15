Who was Arianna Reyes-Gomez? NYPD officer stabbed to death as ex-husband is charged with murder

On Monday, Arianna Reyes-Gomez, a 31-year-old NYPD cop, was stabbed to death by her estranged husband in a Bronx apartment. The police followed a trail of blood that led them to her body, law enforcement sources said.

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Argenis de Jesus Baez Pizano of the Bronx. He is charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon and was due in court on Tuesday.

The violent killing was the outcome of a fight between the two. When things heated up, Arianna Reyes-Gomez called a relative, who dialed 911 and sent police to the location, officials said.

Even neighbors admitted to hearing an argument. However, they did not realize that it was more than just loud voices that led to something so brutal.

Know more about Arianna Reyes-Gomez as the police department mourns her death

Arianna Reyes-Gomez had been with the NYPD since 2019 and was recently hailed as a hero for saving a man’s life after he overdosed on a Brooklyn subway. She was assigned to NYPD's Transit Bureau. Her colleagues and acquaintances describe her as a good-natured person.

The couple also has a 3-year-old son who was not in the house during the killing and was with a relative, sources stated.

Following news of Arianna Reyes-Gomez's death, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages from police officers and precincts. NYPD News, in memory of Reyes-Gomez, said:

"Today, we mourn. Our hearts are heavy as we investigate the tragic murder of an NYPD officer who was off-duty last night in the Bronx. We’re here for her loved ones, her fellow cops — and to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice."

On Monday at 2:50 a.m., NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of a woman stabbed inside an apartment in the 700 block of Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

When the cops arrived, they noticed the off-duty cop Arianna Reyes-Gomez was unconscious and unresponsive. She reportedly had multiple stab wounds on her body, officials said.

Malden Police @MaldenPolice MPD sends their heartfelt condolences to the twitter.com/pba_25/status/… PBA 25 @PBA_25



Rest In Peace Sister - and know that your NYPD family will do everything in our power to try to give your son the life you intended to provide for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with @NYPDTransit District 32 and the family & friends of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez tonight.Rest In Peace Sister - and know that your NYPD family will do everything in our power to try to give your son the life you intended to provide for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with @NYPDTransit District 32 and the family & friends of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez tonight.Rest In Peace Sister - and know that your NYPD family will do everything in our power to try to give your son the life you intended to provide for him. https://t.co/yAP0i9CjLg MPD sends their heartfelt condolences to the @NYPDnews and loved ones of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez. May she Rest In Peace. Gomez was stabbed to death by in a Bronx apartment early Monday. 💙 MPD sends their heartfelt condolences to the @NYPDnews and loved ones of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez. May she Rest In Peace. Gomez was stabbed to death by in a Bronx apartment early Monday. 💙 twitter.com/pba_25/status/…

Her lifeless body was loaded into an ambulance around 11:30 a.m., and the cops formed a guard of honor outside the building.

After the killing, Pizano even turned himself in at a neighboring precinct and was arrested in connection with the homicide.

PBA 25 @PBA_25



Rest In Peace Sister - and know that your NYPD family will do everything in our power to try to give your son the life you intended to provide for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with @NYPDTransit District 32 and the family & friends of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez tonight.Rest In Peace Sister - and know that your NYPD family will do everything in our power to try to give your son the life you intended to provide for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with @NYPDTransit District 32 and the family & friends of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez tonight.Rest In Peace Sister - and know that your NYPD family will do everything in our power to try to give your son the life you intended to provide for him. https://t.co/yAP0i9CjLg

Speaking about losing Reyes-Gomez, her sister said:

"I could always count on her through thick and thin. I can say that she was an extremely good person with a big heart, her heart was clean and pure, she was one of the few good and sincere people that you can meet in this world."

Meanwhile, her brother maintained that he did not know what was going on between his sister, Arianna Reyes-Gomez and Pizano. He said :

"We just knew they were separated."

NYPD 84th Precinct @NYPD84Pct To our Transit family, our Transit District 32 brothers and sisters we mourn with you. May PO Arianna Reyes-Gomez Rest In Peace. Please keep her family in your prayers. Fidelis ad mortem. To our Transit family, our Transit District 32 brothers and sisters we mourn with you. May PO Arianna Reyes-Gomez Rest In Peace. Please keep her family in your prayers. Fidelis ad mortem. https://t.co/AwmUxpzPUJ

Police sources stated that there was no history of domestic violence between the couple and that the accused ex-husband had no prior arrests, barring a traffic violation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far