Police University episodes 13 and 14 delayed, new release date out

Police University episodes 13 and 14 have been postponed. There has been no official confirmation from KBS regarding the new release date. However, it is common for shows at this time of the year to be postponed.

When will Police University episodes 13 and 14 air?

Currently, there has been no official news regarding the change in air date of Police University. However, the show should return after a week during the original slot scheduled for the show, around September 27 and 28.

Why were Police University episodes 13 and 14 delayed?

The two episodes, scheduled to air on September 20 and 21, have been delayed by KBS. So far, the network has not provided a statement regarding the schedule change. However, audiences have assumed that the Chuseok festivities are the reason for the delay in the show's broadcast.

Chuseok is Korean Thanksgiving Day, and in 2021, it is being celebrated on September 20, 21, and 22. On this day, Korean citizens thank their ancestors and pray for another good year of harvest.

Promo for Police University episode 13 released

KBS released a promo for the upcoming episode of the show that revealed more about the extent to which Sun-ho was ready to go. His mentor, Dong-man's accident, hugely disturbed him. That was why he had hacked again, and this time, he had attempted to find out who the real villain was.

Audience impatient for delayed episodes

Police University is at a pivotal point in terms of the plot, and the delay has caused audiences frustration. Krystal and Jin Young's latest episode saw Kang-hee become a witness to a crime committed by the Police Commissioner. It was revealed that the man behind Professor Dong-man's accident was indeed the commissioner.

He confessed the same in the hospital room after he confirmed that Dong-man was still in a coma. The twist was that Dong-man was awake by then, and his students were also being guarded. Sun-ho had realized that the criminal was someone inside Police University.

He went through Dong-man's notes and found this information. Once he did, he took help from his friends in the university. First, they had to ensure that Dong-man was not attacked again.

After the accident, a man in a mask had tried to inject something suspicious into Dong-man's IV, which Kang-hee witnessed.

She tried to chase after the suspicious man but was unsuccessful. That's Kang-hee ended up staying behind with Dong-man in the hospital and witnessed another incident.

The police commissioner indicated that he would not let Dong-man continue his investigation into the gambling ring case.

This tied him neatly with the criminals. Now, the question is which of the professors in the university is in cahoots with the commissioner. The answer was supposed to be revealed in Police University episode 13.

