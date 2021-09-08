Police University episode 10: Is former Professor Go the real criminal behind the online gambling ring?

In Police University episode 10, Sun-ho (Jin Young), Kang-hee (Krystal), Bum-tea, and Joon-wook managed to find Dong-man. Just as Kang-hee had guessed, he was on the trail of the online gambling ring.

So by following the IP address of the burner phone, they met with Dong-man. Despite all the anger that Sun-ho had buried after Dong-man left, breaking his promise, he decided to do his best to help his mentor.

Not before throwing him to the ground once in Police University episode 10., though. After all, he had practiced the move forever in the judo club. Dong-man investigated the case alone and stayed out of touch with Sun-ho and others.

Sun-ho and Dong-man have another betrayer in their midst in Police University episode 10

This was why he was not aware of former professor Go's burner phone being switched on. So when he saw Sun-ho during the investigation, he was shocked and worried that this young man would be in danger.

However, he could not express his worry, which was why he was thrown to the ground. On the other hand, Police University episode 10 saw professor Choi and professor Kwon arrive at the fishing site where Dong-man stayed. They came when Dong-man was not in and were able to see the investigation board as well.

The two initially portrayed concern for their students, who seemed to be involved in the investigation. Then there was anger.

Yet, professor Choi decided that it was best that she stayed back and helped with the investigation in Police University episode 10. Professor Kwon, on the other hand, decided that this was not in line with his principle.

That night, he spoke to Dong-man and left. However, he returned the next day. Why he came back is a question that needed to be raised, especially after the end of Police University episode 10.

Lots of questions need answering in olice University episode 10 (Image via kbsdrama/Instagram)

The only people who knew of Sun-ho and Dong-man's plan to follow the website's IP and follow the trail to capture Mr Go were the students and the two professors.

Of course, no one knew that Sun-ho was hacker Yoon, so he was not in as much danger. Yet, the plan was leaked to Mr Go, who tried to delete the data from the online site.

Sun-ho was able to inform Dong-man on time in Police University episode 10, and the moment he learned that there was betrayal amidst them, he ditched both professor Choi and professor Kwon.

That was how he captured Mr Go before the man fled the country to Thailand in a boat. Both Sun-ho and Dong-man managed to stop him.

However, what about the leader of the online gambling ring? Of the charges that Dong-man spoke of during the arrest, it was clear that the blame would lie squarely on Mr. Go.

Also Read

The first question that arose in Police University episode 10 was who did professor Choi call in the end? The second was why did professor Kwon call the principal of the Police University? The principal's reaction upon hearing whatever professor Kwon had to say was also suspicious.

Edited by Ravi Iyer