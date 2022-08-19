WATCH: Video shows police arresting parents who attempted to break-in Arizona Elementary School after gunman threat

On Friday, August 12, El Mirage police detained three parents, two of whom were tased, in a dispute outside an Arizona elementary school that had been locked down due to a report of an armed man attempting to enter the school grounds.

According to El Mirage police Lt. Jimmy Chavez, Thompson Ranch Elementary School was locked down following a complaint that someone with what seemed to be a weapon had attempted to open a closed door.

The official statement reads,

"This morning at Thompson Ranch Elementary School an individual that appeared to have a handgun unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to the campus via an exterior door. The campus immediately went into lockdown and the individual fled, never having gained access to the building."

Following the arrest, video footage of the confrontation also went viral on the internet.

Police in El Mirage, a city northwest of Phoenix, Arizona, later stated that the armed man was detained and was being assessed by mental health professionals. The statement made no mention of whether or not a gun was found.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Arizona cops TASERED and arrested three parents after they tried to force their way into locked-down elementary school to protect their kids after ARMED MAN was seen trying to enter campus.. BREAKING REPORT: Arizona cops TASERED and arrested three parents after they tried to force their way into locked-down elementary school to protect their kids after ARMED MAN was seen trying to enter campus..

Arizona Police claims parents were being 'confrontational'

According to Lt. Chavez, one of the three parents detained on campus had a handgun. He also mentioned that the three parents became "confrontational" with the police. This led to the police tasing two of the parents with a stun gun.

Guns are not permitted on school grounds. The parent who was in possession of the gun will reportedly face a weapons charge in addition to the disorderly conduct charge. Meanwhile, the other two parents will be charged with unspecified offenses. Their identities have not been revealed.

Shane B. Murphy @shanermurph #ElMirage #Arizona

Bodycam video released from an incident at an El Mirage elementary school after reports of an armed interference on the property led to a confrontation with upset family members/bystanders. Bodycam video released from an incident at an El Mirage elementary school after reports of an armed interference on the property led to a confrontation with upset family members/bystanders. #ElMirage #ArizonaBodycam video released from an incident at an El Mirage elementary school after reports of an armed interference on the property led to a confrontation with upset family members/bystanders. https://t.co/pF9Q0Sj9hW

Chavez further reported that one of the parents was taken to a hospital. According to him, a number of parents who were waiting outside the school during the incident complained and stated they wanted to enter the school to safeguard their kids.

Chavez expressed sympathy for the parents but supported the way the police handled the case.

He said:

"Several parents continued with their agitation, made several statements that they were going to come on campus to help protect their kids. As a parent I understand that philosophy. However, there are procedures that law enforcement and the school were following.”

He further said:

"The parents need to understand that when the school is on lockdown and law enforcement is on scene, nobody is going to be allowed on campus.”

Lee 🖖 Carter @carterforva Having learned absolutely nothing from Uvalde, cops in Arizona tazed parents trying to rescue their children from a school shooter. Having learned absolutely nothing from Uvalde, cops in Arizona tazed parents trying to rescue their children from a school shooter. https://t.co/Y6UjjzU8T0

The individual, whose identity has not been made public, is facing criminal charges, according to the Arizona police, who did not specify what those charges might be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora