WATCH: Video shows Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punching customer leading to his death

On July 26, surveillance footage at a Wendy's in Prescott Valley, Arizona, captured an employee reportedly punching a senior citizen, which, according to authorities, is the cause of the senior citizen's death.
According to reports, the suspect, Prescott Valley Wendy's employee Antoine Kendrick, 35, is said to have gotten into an argument with a 67-year-old customer over an order.
As can be seen in the video, the suspect can be seen coming up behind the 67-year-old, punching him, after the senior returned to the counter. Prescott Valley authorities reported that the senior fell and hit his head on the floor. He was subsequently airlifted to a Prescott Valley hospital and remained in critical condition for 10 days. Yahoo reported that he died on August 5 from his injuries.
Wendy's employee reportedly hit the senior over an order complaint
According to eyewitnesses, the 67-year-old customer complained about his food order when he was eating a frosty ice cream at the counter. After he was allegedly punched by Kendrick, he lay unconscious, much to the shock of the other customers. The elderly victim, a resident of Dewey Valley, has not been named by local authorities.
In an official statement, authorities from the Prescott Police Department summed up the Wendy's assault case. They said:
"(The customer) complained about his food order. (After this Kendrick) came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head."
One customer, an eyewitness who had been at Wendy's that day, described what he saw to AZfamily. He said:
“Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit. That was a Mike Tyson hit.”
He continued:
“The customer didn’t touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s horrible and wish it didn’t happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society.”
A local from the area, Wes New, explained his thoughts on the attack to the outlet. He said:
“First thought is there is a lot of tension all around in society and so I’m not necessarily surprised but surprised in terms of this area. An employee probably should hold back their frustration and take the higher road.”
He continued:
“Unfortunately, we just need to be cautious and just care for each other and be respectful and try to hold back our frustrations and not get this violent.”
In the wake of the altercation, the Wendy's employee was detained by Arizona authorities and charged with aggravated assault. ABC reported that after the 67-year-old died, the charges were raised to second-degree-murder. Kendrick is still in custody.
As of now, no other details have been released regarding the case.