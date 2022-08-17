WATCH: Video shows Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punching customer leading to his death

On July 26, surveillance footage at a Wendy's in Prescott Valley, Arizona, captured an employee reportedly punching a senior citizen, which, according to authorities, is the cause of the senior citizen's death.

According to reports, the suspect, Prescott Valley Wendy's employee Antoine Kendrick, 35, is said to have gotten into an argument with a 67-year-old customer over an order.

Joe Has Dementia @RokerGlasses Arizona. Wendy’s employee got upset that the customer complained about his order. The customer died from his injuries. Arizona. Wendy’s employee got upset that the customer complained about his order. The customer died from his injuries. https://t.co/TWlPGqpzNF

As can be seen in the video, the suspect can be seen coming up behind the 67-year-old, punching him, after the senior returned to the counter. Prescott Valley authorities reported that the senior fell and hit his head on the floor. He was subsequently airlifted to a Prescott Valley hospital and remained in critical condition for 10 days. Yahoo reported that he died on August 5 from his injuries.

Wendy's employee reportedly hit the senior over an order complaint

According to eyewitnesses, the 67-year-old customer complained about his food order when he was eating a frosty ice cream at the counter. After he was allegedly punched by Kendrick, he lay unconscious, much to the shock of the other customers. The elderly victim, a resident of Dewey Valley, has not been named by local authorities.

greg w goodwin @gwgoodwin Shocking surveillance video caught the moment an employee at an Arizona Wendy’s sucker punched an elderly customer, knocking him unconscious and leaving him fighting for life.

Antoine Kendrick has been booked on one count of aggravated assault Shocking surveillance video caught the moment an employee at an Arizona Wendy’s sucker punched an elderly customer, knocking him unconscious and leaving him fighting for life.Antoine Kendrick has been booked on one count of aggravated assault https://t.co/r8KgNtR6lE

In an official statement, authorities from the Prescott Police Department summed up the Wendy's assault case. They said:

"(The customer) complained about his food order. (After this Kendrick) came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head."

One customer, an eyewitness who had been at Wendy's that day, described what he saw to AZfamily. He said:

“Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit. That was a Mike Tyson hit.”

He continued:

“The customer didn’t touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s horrible and wish it didn’t happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society.”

Nunya @Nunya78252834 This Wendy's hire has criminal history going back to 2013. He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault then, again in 2016, and in 2019. Don't know how many "multiple" is but, for some reason, he's still on the loose. This Wendy's hire has criminal history going back to 2013. He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault then, again in 2016, and in 2019. Don't know how many "multiple" is but, for some reason, he's still on the loose.

A local from the area, Wes New, explained his thoughts on the attack to the outlet. He said:

“First thought is there is a lot of tension all around in society and so I’m not necessarily surprised but surprised in terms of this area. An employee probably should hold back their frustration and take the higher road.”

He continued:

“Unfortunately, we just need to be cautious and just care for each other and be respectful and try to hold back our frustrations and not get this violent.”

Dave - 🇺🇸 @Grumpy_Hoosier @sodagrrl @americanwire_ Ugh it's a horrible crime. The attacker already had multiple arrests for aggravated assault. I hope Wendy's gets sued for a billion dollars for hiring him. @sodagrrl @americanwire_ Ugh it's a horrible crime. The attacker already had multiple arrests for aggravated assault. I hope Wendy's gets sued for a billion dollars for hiring him.

In the wake of the altercation, the Wendy's employee was detained by Arizona authorities and charged with aggravated assault. ABC reported that after the 67-year-old died, the charges were raised to second-degree-murder. Kendrick is still in custody.

As of now, no other details have been released regarding the case.

Edited by Somava