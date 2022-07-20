Who was Daniel Vasquez? North Kansas City police officer shot dead during traffic stop

A North Kansas City police officer named Daniel Vasquez was shot dead during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin told the press that officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was trying to stop a vehicle in North Kansas City, Missouri, when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away.

Vasquez was immediately rushed to the University of Kansas Health System but couldn't survive the attack and was pronounced dead at 2:30 pm.

North Kansas City @cityofnkc A message from @bryantd23 : As many of you have heard by now, we lost one of our own today. This morning, NKCPD Officer Daniel Vasquez was killed in the line of duty while performing a car stop in a neighborhood. 1/3 #nkcpolice A message from @bryantd23: As many of you have heard by now, we lost one of our own today. This morning, NKCPD Officer Daniel Vasquez was killed in the line of duty while performing a car stop in a neighborhood. 1/3 #nkcpolice https://t.co/Rp5DZSpKaY

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released by the authorities, fled the scene after the shooting. The suspect later turned himself in to the police in Chillicothe, about 70 miles north of Kansas City, after a Blue Alert was issued for his car.

Daniel Vasquez was the first North Kansas City police officer to die in the line of duty

Mayor Q @QuintonLucasKC I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez. All of us in Kansas City extend our sincere condolences to Officer Vasquez’s family, his law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the people of North Kansas City. I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez. All of us in Kansas City extend our sincere condolences to Officer Vasquez’s family, his law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the people of North Kansas City.

Daniel Vasquez joined the police force just a year back. As per a Facebook post shared last year by the North Kansas City Police Department, Vasquez joined the force as a recruit in January 2021 and was sworn into office in July 2021 after completing his training at the Regional Police Academy.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said Vasquez was the first North Kansas City police officer to die in the line of duty. Freeman called Vasquez a shining star of the police department.

“A phenomenal person. He was a shining star in our department. He was easy to talk to. He didn't have an enemy. Everybody was his friend. It's senseless. It's senseless all the time but he was just a great, great human being.”

He further commented:

“There are always tragedies, but to see a young person so early on in his career lose his life to senseless violence is just unfathomable.”

Tributes poured in for the slain officer from all directions. North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong also posted a statement on Facebook in regards to the tragedy.

The statement read:

“This morning, North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was killed in the line of duty while performing a car stop in a neighborhood.”

Mayor Bryant further said:

“Every day, our officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our community and today one of them was hurt doing just that. The North Kansas City community’s hearts are with the officer and his family.”

Kansas City interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin also released a statement on Vasquez's death:

“Today with a heavy heart on behalf of our department, I want to offer condolences to Officer Daniel Vasquez's family, the North Kansas City Police Department, and the community. The loss of a police officer is a tragic event for an entire community, and we are grieving this loss with our neighbors in North Kansas City. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, also tweeted his condolences to the slain officer, calling out the senseless attacks on law enforcement officers.

Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO



These senseless attacks on our law enforcement must end. Today, City of @nkcpolice Officer Daniel Vasquez lost his life in the line of duty. Our hearts go out to the community and to Officer Vasquez’s family and friends.These senseless attacks on our law enforcement must end. Today, City of @nkcpolice Officer Daniel Vasquez lost his life in the line of duty. Our hearts go out to the community and to Officer Vasquez’s family and friends.These senseless attacks on our law enforcement must end. https://t.co/Oi8csa7Frv

An investigation into the shooting has already been started by the Kansas City Police Department.

The Fraternal Order of Police also announced the setting up of a fund for Vasquez's family

