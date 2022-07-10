What happened to Eileen Schnitker? Suspect arrested as Missouri woman is beaten to death by neighbour

Eileen Schnitker, a 76-year-old former nurse from Berkeley, Missouri, was found dead on her front porch on Wednesday, July 6. As per reports, she was beaten in the face and head with a baseball bat and also stabbed in the abdomen.

Missouri police have now arrested her neighbor as the prime suspect in the incident. According to records made public, Isaac Heath, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action as he beat his neighbor to death with a baseball bat and then said that it felt good after he killed her.

Eileen Schnitker beaten with a baseball and stabbed in shocking murder

As per the authorities, Eileen was killed by the suspect when she left her home that night to check on the loud sounds coming from the outside. Eileen's son said his mother didn't know her neighbor Keith. Notably, Eileen suffered major injuries to her head and face because of the baseball bat. She was also stabbed in the stomach by the suspect.

St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell commented that the deadly assault left him speechless:

"The fact patterns of some crimes leave you speechless, and this is one of those. We're not talking about a shoot-out. This is a neighbor checking on her home and she was savagely beaten."

Wesley Bell, the Prosecuting Attorney for St. Louis County, said that there was some type of disturbance outside a home on Kathlyn Drive Wednesday morning. The victim went outside to check out what was going on and that's when she was attacked.

Neighbors of Eileen Schnitker believe that suspect Isaac Heath may have had some mental health issues, but police are yet to look at that angle. Bell said:

"I’m not going to speculate on this mental health. What we do know is this individual brutally assaulted and killed an innocent person,"

Heath was arrested at the scene of the crime in the 8800 block of Kathlyn Avenue, and his bail bond was set at $750,000. It's not known whether he has filed any plea. If convicted, he could face life in prison without eligibility for parole.

About Eileen Schnitker

Eileen Schnitker was a retired nurse who lived alone in her house with her two dogs, and neighbors described her as a sweet old lady. She was supposed to travel to Florida in two weeks to attend her relative's wedding, and now her relatives will be attending her memorial instead.

Schnitker's nephew Randall Benson said:

"My aunt Eileen was the most down-to-earth, real person I ever knew."

Her niece Cheryl Benson Kaufman also commented:

"It's beyond comprehension that this would happen to her, someone we all loved so dearly.”

Notably, violent crime against elderly people has been a concern in the United States for a long time.

