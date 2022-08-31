Aaliyah Salazar GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Colorado teen is shot dead while filming TikTok video

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Aaliyah Salazar was fatally shot while filming a TikTok video with two other teen girls at a home in Monte Vista, Colorado. According to police reports, the teen was shot in the head by the other girls present at the scene.

Two juveniles and one adult were arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Aaliyah Salazar.

An arrest warrant affidavit, reviewed by KRDO-TV, revealed that the teen was shot in the head while she was dancing with a Glock 19 pistol.

The bereaved family launched a GoFundMe page on Monday, August 8, 2022, to raise funds for Aaliyah Salazar's headstone and other funeral expenses. Jessica Ornelas, a Salazar family member, described the teen girl as her grandfather, Gary Salazar's "whole world."

Regarding their little girl's untimely death, the Salazar family wrote:

"Aaliyah had recently graduated from the 8th grade at Monte Vista Middle School and would have been a freshman at Monte Vista High School this year. Aaliyah was Gary’s whole world, he loved his baby girl so much. This year has been a rough one on the Salazar family as a whole. As a family we are asking for donations to help with Aaliyah’s headstone, any amount that you could possibly spare would be greatly appreciated."

Organized by Jessica Ornelas, the fundraiser has raised an amount of $4,000 of the stated goal of $5,000 through 44 donations, as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

A TikTok filming session ended in disaster when two juveniles shot dead a third juvenile girl at a Colorado home. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO-TV, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Monroe St. around 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

When they arrived, they discovered Aaliyah Salazar unconscious and not breathing. By the time Emergency Medical Services arrived, the teen had died from her injuries, and they confirmed that "there were no vital signs or signs of life from the victim."

The Monte Vista Police Department has arrested two juveniles and Emiliano Vargas, 21, for their roles in Salazar's death. According to the arrest affidavit, one of the suspects told police she saw the other girl point a Glock 19 at Salazar and shoot her before tossing the gun on a nearby bed.

When asked if the shooting was accidental in nature, she said:

"It could be (an) accident."

Emiliano Vargas, one of the suspects' boyfriend and the grandson of the Monte Vista house's owner, legally owned the gun used to kill Aaliyah Salazar, whether accidentally or not. Vargas has stated that he was not present at the crime scene. He is charged with supplying a handgun to a minor, a class four felony in Colorado.

According to the Monte Vista Police Department, the two minors were charged with Reckless Manslaughter and Possession of Handgun by Juveniles. They are being held at Pueblo Youth Detention Center.

