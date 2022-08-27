Where did Naomi Judd shoot herself? Autopsy report reveals tragic details of country superstar's death

Details surrounding Naomi Judd’s tragic demise were recently revealed in her autopsy report issued by the Nashville medical examiner’s office. As per the documents obtained by Page Six, the country superstar died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and self harm

The report mentions that Judd shot herself in the head and the bullet “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”

The document also mentioned that Judd had a prior history of suicidal tendencies and noted that a weapon and suicide note were found near her body.

“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors. A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”

It was also confirmed that Judd was found unresponsive at her home around 10:57 am local time on April 30 before being transported to Williamson Medical Center. She was pronounced dead by medical professionals shortly after arrival.

Following the publication of the autopsy report, Judd’s family told the Associated Press that the matriarch was suffering from several mental health issues prior to her demise and was taken away by an “unfair foe.”

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

The news of Naomi Judd’s death was announced on May 1, 2022, in a joint Instagram statement by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley. She was 76 at the time of her passing.

A look into Naomi Judd’s toxicology reports

In addition to Naomi Judd’s autopsy results, the Nashville medical examiner’s office also released her toxicology reports. The document stated that several drugs were found in the musician’s system at the time of her death, including medications used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.

The autopsy report also confirmed that Judd had a history of “significant anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, hypertension, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C and hypothyroidism.”

The medical examiner also revealed that an apparent suicide was found near the singer’s body. Reports even mentioned that Judd had “what appears to be the words ‘suit case'” written in “faint pen ink on the palm of the left hand.”

What did Wynonna and Ashley say about Naomi Judd’s demise?

Naomi Judd's previously shared that they lost their mother to mental illness (Image via Getty Images)

On May 1, Wynonna and Ashley Judd confirmed that they lost their mother Naomi Judd “to the disease of mental illness.” They shared that her death had left them “shattered” and in an “unknown territory.”

Nearly a month after Judd’s demise, Ashley appeared on Good Morning America and confirmed that her mother died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She told Diane Sawyer:

“She used a weapon… my mother used a firearm. So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

The actress further opened up about her mother’s struggles with mental health and said that the disease started hurting her physically and mentally:

“My mother, our mother, couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Country Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her… The lie that the disease told her was so convincing… [The lie] that you’re not enough, the lie that you’re not loved, that you’re not worthy. Her brain hurt. It physically hurt.”

According to Page Six, Judd’s family members filed a request to seal her death records due to the “graphic” manner of her death.

As per documents obtained by NBC News, Naomi Judd’s husband Larry Strickland and her two daughters told the court that the publication of the investigative documents may cause her close ones “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”

