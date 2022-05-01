What happened to Naomi Judd? Tributes pour in as The Judds star passes away at 76

The Judds matriarch Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. News of her tragic demise was announced in a joint statement by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley.

The sisters took to Instagram to share that they lost their mother due to the "disease of mental illness" and are "shattered" by her tragic passing. They also mentioned that Judd's death left them in an "unknown territory."

Although no exact cause of Judd's death was provided, the country music legend has been vocal about her struggles with depression and anxiety in recent years.

In her River of Time memoir, the musician shared that she unknowingly contracted hepatitis C during her time as a nurse. However, she was entirely cured by 1995.

In her memoir, Judd also opened up about the feeling of identity loss after returning from a 2010 Judds reunion tour. She said she isolated herself while dealing with crippling panic attacks.

The singer also revealed that she dealt with trauma from childhood abuse and had to be admitted to a psychiatric ward for an outpatient treatment program.

Judd's sudden demise comes days before The Judds' appearance as inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony.

Twitter mourns the loss of Naomi Judd

Heartfelt tributes poured in online following the loss of Naomi Judd (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Naomi Judd was undoubtedly one of the most prominent artists in the country music industry. She rose to fame as part of the highly successful mother-daughter music duo The Judds and spent eight consecutive years reigning in the country music scene.

The duo earned five Grammy Awards alongside numerous other accolades, including 20 top-10 hits (15 at number one). Judd also won a Grammy as a songwriter for country song of the year for Love Can Build a Bridge.

The news of Judd's tragic demise left the country music world in shock, including her fans and fellow musicians. Several people also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the musician:

Ian Saint @iansaint_ The story of her hard-fought rise with Wynonna and Ashley is absolutely remarkable.



The Judds reunited to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with a choir at the CMT Music Awards 19 days ago. It was spell-binding. RIP My very deepest condolences to the family of Naomi JuddThe story of her hard-fought rise with Wynonna and Ashley is absolutely remarkable.The Judds reunited to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with a choir at the CMT Music Awards 19 days ago. It was spell-binding. RIP My very deepest condolences to the family of Naomi Judd 😞 The story of her hard-fought rise with Wynonna and Ashley is absolutely remarkable.The Judds reunited to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with a choir at the CMT Music Awards 19 days ago. It was spell-binding. RIP 🌉💞 https://t.co/ccU8ZPrwbx

✌🏼rosanna arquette @RoArquette I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her. I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.

✨ @supportingwoc so sad to hear about the passing of legendary naomi judd. she has been a big influence on so many and will be deeply missed so sad to hear about the passing of legendary naomi judd. she has been a big influence on so many and will be deeply missed 💔 https://t.co/PfJFrj2xzs

Trisha Yearwood @trishayearwood I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd. My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time. Country music will never be the same. Love one another. I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd. My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time. Country music will never be the same. Love one another. ❤️

Grand Ole Opry @opry We held a pause in tonight’s Opry performance for a moment of silence in Naomi Judd’s honor, recognizing her impact as an artist and human being will last forever.



Our prayers for peace are with her family, friends, and fans. We held a pause in tonight’s Opry performance for a moment of silence in Naomi Judd’s honor, recognizing her impact as an artist and human being will last forever.Our prayers for peace are with her family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/2NjNLIB98v

Cody Alan @CodyAlan My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 https://t.co/mRYJHUjTc8

John Rich @johnrich So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds

MAREN MORRIS @MarenMorris Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍 Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔

Matt Jones @KySportsRadio RIP to one of Kentucky’s great singers Naomi Judd. Along with her daughter Wynonna, she was half of one of the most successful country music duos of all time



Beautiful voice and leaves behind a ton of great music. Prayers to her entire family RIP to one of Kentucky’s great singers Naomi Judd. Along with her daughter Wynonna, she was half of one of the most successful country music duos of all timeBeautiful voice and leaves behind a ton of great music. Prayers to her entire family

Kristin Chenoweth @KChenoweth I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go 💔

Loni Love @LoniLove 🏾 🏽 🏻 Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻

Matthew D. Ward 🏳️‍🌈 @MatthewDWard Saddened to hear Naomi Judd died. Hits me especially hard to know it had to do with her mental illness. Take a moment to check on your friends & family with mental illnesses. We're not all as strong as we seem. Saddened to hear Naomi Judd died. Hits me especially hard to know it had to do with her mental illness. Take a moment to check on your friends & family with mental illnesses. We're not all as strong as we seem. ❤ 🌹

patti-B-TxMomsDemand 🇺🇦🌻🙏 @BrockingtoPatti . Peace be with Ashley & Wynonna you have built a beautiful bridge of LOVE.

@MomsDemand Today we lost Naomi Judd. Peace be with Ashley & Wynonna you have built a beautiful bridge of LOVE. Today we lost Naomi Judd 💔. Peace be with Ashley & Wynonna you have built a beautiful bridge of LOVE.@MomsDemand https://t.co/rM1PZ5hh3r

Brettbutlerperiod @BrettButler1111 Rest in peace, Naomi Judd. To her daughters and friends, our heartfelt condolences. Words fall short. Rest in peace, Naomi Judd. To her daughters and friends, our heartfelt condolences. Words fall short.

Ty Herndon @TyHerndoncom I am absolutely heartsick to hear the news about Naomi Judd. My heart and my prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley Judd, and all of us friends and fans who loved and respected her so much. She is irreplaceable — a country music legend will never be forgotten. I am absolutely heartsick to hear the news about Naomi Judd. My heart and my prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley Judd, and all of us friends and fans who loved and respected her so much. She is irreplaceable — a country music legend will never be forgotten. https://t.co/PUI79HNqJX

As tributes continue to pour in online, Judd will inevitably be missed by her family, friends, fans, colleagues and admirers. However, contemporaries and future generations will always cherish her legacy.

