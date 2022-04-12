The Judds Final Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, dates and more

American country music duo The Judds have announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour. The Judds comprise the mother-daughter duo of Naomi Judd and Wyona Judd.

The 10-date arena tour will begin on Friday, September 30, in Grand Rapids, Miami, at Van Andel Arena, making stops in Toledo, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and more. The tour will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 28.

Martina McBride will join the duo as a special guest on select dates.

Martina McBride @martinamcbride I'm excited to join the iconic duo @juddsofficial on this very special tour. Being asked personally by @countrymusichof members and friends, @Wynonna and @TheNaomiJudd , is a true honor and I feel very blessed. We are going to have some fun, that’s for sure! I'm excited to join the iconic duo @juddsofficial on this very special tour. Being asked personally by @countrymusichof members and friends, @Wynonna and @TheNaomiJudd, is a true honor and I feel very blessed. We are going to have some fun, that’s for sure! https://t.co/AKLXVvngM8

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public starting April 15, from the duo's official website and Ticketmaster at 10.00 am CDT. The Judds Fan presale, Citi card member presale, and VIP Packages presale will go live on April 12 at 10.00 am CDT via Ticketmaster.

Livenation quoted Naomi Judd as saying:

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl, and crack jokes. I answered, “Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!”

Wyona said:

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”

The Judds The Final Tour 2022 Dates

The dates and location of the duo’s final tour are as follows:

Sepember 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+

October 01 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center+

October 07 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 08 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center+

October 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

October 15 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

October 21 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater+

October 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+

October 27 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

More about The Judds

The mother-daughter duo will make a much-awaited return (Image via Jason Kempin / Getty)

The country music duo composed of Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music, winning five GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Mama He's Crazy (1985), Why Not Me (1986), Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days) (1987), Give A Little Love (1989) and Love Can Build A Bridge (1992).

The Judds have won nine Country Music Awards, including the Horizon Awards in 1984 and Single of the Year in 1985 for Why Not Me. They also won Vocal Group of the Year from 1985 to 1987 and Vocal Duo of the Year from 1988 to 1991.

The duo, formed in 1983, released six studio albums until 1991, when they disbanded after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. The two have occasionally reunited for special tours.

In 2017, The Judds reunited for the All in for the Gambler concert, the final Nashville concert by Kenny Rogers that took place at the Bridgestone Arena and featured performances by many of Rogers' friends.

In May 2021, the duo were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judds perform at the CMT 2022 awards

On Monday, the mother-daughter duo performed their 1990 single Love Can Build a Bridge. They were supported by a gospel choir, making a prominent return after two decades.

Love can Build a Bridge was released 32 years ago, before Naomi Judd had to retire because of her health.

Edited by Saman