Who was Jimbeau Hinson? Tributes pour in as country music songwriter dies aged 70

Jimbeau Hinson recently died at the age of 70 (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Mar 08, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Jimbeau Hinson recently passed away on March 4 at the age of 70. The news was confirmed in a press release.

Reports say that the singer went through quadruple bypass heart surgery in July 2021 and suffered a stroke. Although his health improved over the next eight months, he suffered another stroke, leading to a decline in his health.

our @DUANEALLEN reports that our long time dear friend, associate, singer and master song writer Jimbeau Hinson has gone HOME today .... RIP Brother... prayers for Brenda... see you at the House Jimbeau #FancyFree https://t.co/Yw7aaLsLZh
A dazzling light has returned home. Just received the heartbreaking news of, my dear friend, Jimbeau Hinson's passing. Love and prayers to his beautiful wife Brenda.#JimbeauHinson https://t.co/hpJwJOV4t8

At the time of his death, the songwriter was working on an autobiography titled The All of Everything in the Life and Times of Jimbeau Hinson. Details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Jimbeau Hinson

Born as James L. Hinson Jr. in 1952, he wrote the 1981 Hot Country Songs hit Fancy Free with Roy August for The Oak Ridge Boys’ album of the same name. The album topped the first position on the Top County Album chart and grabbed the 14th spot on the Billboard 200.

The singer has suffered two strokes in the past (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Fancy Free won the BMI 2 Million Spins Award in 2010. Hinson also wrote country hits for several artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, Patty Loveless, Brenda Lee, Steve Earle, Reba McEntire, Carol Channing, and others.

The Newton, Mississippi native performed as a country musician during his teenage years in the late 1960s and changed his name to Jimbeau Hinson in the mid-1970s to avoid confusion with Muppets creator Jim Henson.

Hinson signed a writing contract with The Wilbur Brothers publishing company when he was 17 and recorded many singles for Chart Records. He started a long-running relationship with The Oak Ridge Boys as a songwriter during the late 1970s.

Hinson was a contestant on Star Search in the late 1980s and released his first album, Strong Medicine, in 2013.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

The musical star became familiar among people as a country music singer and songwriter. People paid tribute to him on Twitter when they heard about his death:

@DivineDetour @oakridgeboys @DUANEALLEN RIP Jimbeau Hinson. Sending prayers to his family and friends. So sorry for your loss.
R.I.P. Jimbeau Hinson, 70 Singer-songwriter died Friday March 3rd. He wrote hits for The Oak Ridge Boys, Kathy Mattea, David Lee Murphy, Brenda Lee, John Conlee and Steve Earle. Hinson was also widely loved as a Nashville nightclub entertainer.🥺musicrow.com/2022/03/nashvi…
RIP Beautiful Jim ❤ @JimbeauHinson musicrow.com/2022/03/nashvi… @UMSouthDocs @SouthernStudies
Nashville Troubadour Jimbeau Hinson Passes #RIP musicrow.com/?p=867881
Sad day today … one of the most beautiful souls passed today. Thank you @JimbeauHinson for sharing your heart through your words and music. You will be missed. We love you. https://t.co/HR6g0TnaAx
@SpencerKarter #SadNews: Songwriter #JimbeauHinson has died at age 70. My condolences go out 2 his loved ones. Reaction? #RestInPower
@oakridgeboys @wlgolden @DUANEALLEN Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. I'm so sorry for your loss Miss Brenda. R I.P. Jimbeau Hinson.🙏
@lovinlyrics @JimbeauHinson Jim was a truly giving and caring human being. He helped a lot of up-and-coming songwriters and singers find their way in Nashville. Those shoes will be hard to fill.
@zachwelchmusic His co-writer on “Party Crowd” Jimbeau Hinson died today. He was an awesome guy.
@RonFairchild Loved Jimbeau Hinson….my heart is sad.
The artist is survived by his wife Brenda Fielder, sisters Cindee Sorrels and Beth Allgood, brother Mike Hinson, and several nieces and nephews.

