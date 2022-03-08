Who was Jimbeau Hinson? Tributes pour in as country music songwriter dies aged 70

Jimbeau Hinson recently passed away on March 4 at the age of 70. The news was confirmed in a press release.

Reports say that the singer went through quadruple bypass heart surgery in July 2021 and suffered a stroke. Although his health improved over the next eight months, he suffered another stroke, leading to a decline in his health.

Fred Satterfield @FredSatterfield

#JimbeauHinson A dazzling light has returned home. Just received the heartbreaking news of, my dear friend, Jimbeau Hinson's passing. Love and prayers to his beautiful wife Brenda. A dazzling light has returned home. Just received the heartbreaking news of, my dear friend, Jimbeau Hinson's passing. Love and prayers to his beautiful wife Brenda.#JimbeauHinson https://t.co/hpJwJOV4t8

At the time of his death, the songwriter was working on an autobiography titled The All of Everything in the Life and Times of Jimbeau Hinson. Details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Jimbeau Hinson

Born as James L. Hinson Jr. in 1952, he wrote the 1981 Hot Country Songs hit Fancy Free with Roy August for The Oak Ridge Boys’ album of the same name. The album topped the first position on the Top County Album chart and grabbed the 14th spot on the Billboard 200.

Fancy Free won the BMI 2 Million Spins Award in 2010. Hinson also wrote country hits for several artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, Patty Loveless, Brenda Lee, Steve Earle, Reba McEntire, Carol Channing, and others.

The Newton, Mississippi native performed as a country musician during his teenage years in the late 1960s and changed his name to Jimbeau Hinson in the mid-1970s to avoid confusion with Muppets creator Jim Henson.

Hinson signed a writing contract with The Wilbur Brothers publishing company when he was 17 and recorded many singles for Chart Records. He started a long-running relationship with The Oak Ridge Boys as a songwriter during the late 1970s.

Hinson was a contestant on Star Search in the late 1980s and released his first album, Strong Medicine, in 2013.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

The musical star became familiar among people as a country music singer and songwriter. People paid tribute to him on Twitter when they heard about his death:

Brenda @Brenda32395182 @DivineDetour @oakridgeboys @DUANEALLEN RIP Jimbeau Hinson. Sending prayers to his family and friends. So sorry for your loss. @DivineDetour @oakridgeboys @DUANEALLEN RIP Jimbeau Hinson. Sending prayers to his family and friends. So sorry for your loss.

RIPBeccaAnnSedwick @RIPBeccaAnnSedw R.I.P. Jimbeau Hinson, 70 Singer-songwriter died Friday March 3rd. He wrote hits for The Oak Ridge Boys, Kathy Mattea, David Lee Murphy, Brenda Lee, John Conlee and Steve Earle. Hinson was also widely loved as a Nashville nightclub entertainer.🥺 musicrow.com/2022/03/nashvi… R.I.P. Jimbeau Hinson, 70 Singer-songwriter died Friday March 3rd. He wrote hits for The Oak Ridge Boys, Kathy Mattea, David Lee Murphy, Brenda Lee, John Conlee and Steve Earle. Hinson was also widely loved as a Nashville nightclub entertainer.🥺musicrow.com/2022/03/nashvi…

Lovin' Lyrics @lovinlyrics Sad day today … one of the most beautiful souls passed today. Thank you @JimbeauHinson for sharing your heart through your words and music. You will be missed. We love you. Sad day today … one of the most beautiful souls passed today. Thank you @JimbeauHinson for sharing your heart through your words and music. You will be missed. We love you. https://t.co/HR6g0TnaAx

John taravella @Johntaravella5 @oakridgeboys @wlgolden @DUANEALLEN Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. I'm so sorry for your loss Miss Brenda. R I.P. Jimbeau Hinson. @oakridgeboys @wlgolden @DUANEALLEN Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. I'm so sorry for your loss Miss Brenda. R I.P. Jimbeau Hinson.🙏

Dang, King of the Hillbillies @dinglebberry @lovinlyrics @JimbeauHinson Jim was a truly giving and caring human being. He helped a lot of up-and-coming songwriters and singers find their way in Nashville. Those shoes will be hard to fill. @lovinlyrics @JimbeauHinson Jim was a truly giving and caring human being. He helped a lot of up-and-coming songwriters and singers find their way in Nashville. Those shoes will be hard to fill.

Kurt Fortmeyer @KurtFortmeyer @zachwelchmusic His co-writer on “Party Crowd” Jimbeau Hinson died today. He was an awesome guy. @zachwelchmusic His co-writer on “Party Crowd” Jimbeau Hinson died today. He was an awesome guy.

The artist is survived by his wife Brenda Fielder, sisters Cindee Sorrels and Beth Allgood, brother Mike Hinson, and several nieces and nephews.

