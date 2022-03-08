Who was Jimbeau Hinson? Tributes pour in as country music songwriter dies aged 70

Jimbeau Hinson recently passed away on March 4 at the age of 70. The news was confirmed in a press release.
Reports say that the singer went through quadruple bypass heart surgery in July 2021 and suffered a stroke. Although his health improved over the next eight months, he suffered another stroke, leading to a decline in his health.
At the time of his death, the songwriter was working on an autobiography titled The All of Everything in the Life and Times of Jimbeau Hinson. Details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.
Everything known about Jimbeau Hinson
Born as James L. Hinson Jr. in 1952, he wrote the 1981 Hot Country Songs hit Fancy Free with Roy August for The Oak Ridge Boys’ album of the same name. The album topped the first position on the Top County Album chart and grabbed the 14th spot on the Billboard 200.
Fancy Free won the BMI 2 Million Spins Award in 2010. Hinson also wrote country hits for several artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, Patty Loveless, Brenda Lee, Steve Earle, Reba McEntire, Carol Channing, and others.
The Newton, Mississippi native performed as a country musician during his teenage years in the late 1960s and changed his name to Jimbeau Hinson in the mid-1970s to avoid confusion with Muppets creator Jim Henson.
Hinson signed a writing contract with The Wilbur Brothers publishing company when he was 17 and recorded many singles for Chart Records. He started a long-running relationship with The Oak Ridge Boys as a songwriter during the late 1970s.
Hinson was a contestant on Star Search in the late 1980s and released his first album, Strong Medicine, in 2013.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
The musical star became familiar among people as a country music singer and songwriter. People paid tribute to him on Twitter when they heard about his death:
The artist is survived by his wife Brenda Fielder, sisters Cindee Sorrels and Beth Allgood, brother Mike Hinson, and several nieces and nephews.