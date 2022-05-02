Who was Naomi Judd married to? All about her husband as country music legend dies aged 76

Country music legend Naomi Judd recently died on April 30 at 76. Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

It states:

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Judd’s daughters confirmed that their mother died of mental illness, and Judd has previously spoken up about her depression in various interviews. She developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and suicidal thoughts following her last tour.

Everything known about Naomi Judd’s husband

Naomi Judd was married to Larry Strickland. Strickland’s official website states that he was born in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Larry first began singing gospel quartets, traveling and performing in various places in North Carolina. He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1970 and returned to perform in his home state until JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet spotted him.

Larry then joined their group in 1974 and began touring with Elvis Presley until his death in 1977. Larry then met Naomi two years later.

Strickland and Judd’s marriage was a family affair, and Judd’s daughters were bridesmaids. In an interview in 2013, Judd stated that she and Strickland planned to go to Red Lobster for their 25th wedding anniversary.

Larry also supported his wife's career endeavors, from writing her memoir to hosting her Hallmark TV show, Naomi's New Morning, alongside her battle with depression. Strickland appeared alongside Judd in an interview with Good Morning America in 2016, where he was holding Judd's hands.

Judd was previously married to Michael Ciminella, the father of Judd's daughter Ashley. The pair tied the knot in 1964 when Judd was 17. They divorced in 1972.

Naomi Judd spoke up on her mental issues

Naomi Judd spoke about her mental issues in an interview in 2016 (Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Naomi Judd appeared on Good Morning America in 2016, where she said that she was facing extreme and severe depression, which left her housebound. Her condition worsened after she and her daughter Wynonna stopped touring in 2011.

She said:

“[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

She also mentioned:

“When I came off the tour I went into this deep, dark absolutely terrifying hole and I couldn’t get out. I spent two years on my couch.”

Judd said that she even thought of taking her own life on a bridge near her farm. She wrote in her book that she went public about her problems and had to be treated with drugs and electroshock therapy.

