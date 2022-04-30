What happened to Ricardo Montalbán? Cause of death explored ahead of Reelz's Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... premiere

This week's Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... will focus on actor Ricardo Montalbán's tragic demise at the age of 88, due to congested heart failure. In the episode, Dr. Michael Hunter uses his death certificate to uncover the reality behind his tragic passing. The episode is set to premiere on Reelz on May 1, 2022, at 10 PM ET.

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... is a documentary series that uncovers the truth behind the controversies surrounding the deaths of global icons and celebrities whose untimely deaths drew public attention and controversy.

The show uses vital medical information from genuine autopsies to explain how and why they died, while interviews with friends and family provide light on the circumstances that led to their deaths, putting an end to the speculation.

What led to Ricardo Montalbán's death?

Ricardo Montalbán, the renowned actor, died of Congestive Heart Failure on January 14th, 2009, at the age of 88. Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a chronic, progressive illness that impairs the heart's ability to pump blood.

While commonly referred to as heart failure, CHF refers to the stage in which the heart becomes clogged with fluid, causing it to pump inefficiently. There are four chambers in the heart. The left and right atria make up the top half of our hearts, while the two ventricles make up the lower half of our hearts. The ventricles pump blood into the organs and tissues of our body, while the atria receive blood as it circulates back to the rest of the body.

When the ventricles are unable to pump enough blood volume into the body, CHF develops. Blood and other bodily fluids can eventually accumulate in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body and can prove to be life-threatening.

More about the life of actor Ricardo Montalbán

Ricardo Montalbán was an award-winning actor who appeared in several feature films and rose to fame as the mysterious Mr. Roarke on the television show Fantasy Island. He won the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 and an Emmy Award for his role in How the West Was Won in 1978.

Owing to his esteemed career, Montalbán became the face of inclusion among Latinos in the entertainment industry. He was born in Mexico and discovered his love of acting while studying English in the United States. His natural charisma and excellent looks, along with innate aptitude for acting, led to a seven-decade career in cinema.

In his long acting career, he was noted for roles in a range of genres, including crime, drama, musicals, and satire. In early 1970s, he played Armando in both the Planet of the Apes film series.

He appeared in both the original Star Trek television series (1967) and the film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) as the villain Khan Noonien Singh, a genetically modified human.

Montalbán continued to work professionally well into his 80s, providing voices for animated films and commercials, as well as starring in the Spy Kids franchise as Grandfather Valentin. Ricardo disguised a life-long struggle with chronic pain and felt obliged to utilize his position in society to fight racism in Hollywood. He was as charming off-screen as he was on-screen.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... on Reelz on May 1, 2022, at 10 PM ET.

