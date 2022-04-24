Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax explained ahead of 'Sherri Papini's Abduction' premiere on Reelz 

Reelz Investigates is ready to air a one-hour documentary covering the strange and infamous case of Sherri Papini's abduction in 2016. In what the FBI described as one of the strangest cases they have witnessed, a seemingly normal mother-of-two disappeared into thin air in the small town of Redding, California.

Sherri Papini was discovered 22 days later, bruised and chained in the middle of Interstate 5 in Yolo County. She claimed that she was kidnapped by two Hispanic women, who tortured, drugged, and branded her before one of them released her that day. This was years before she was arrested for faking the entire kidnapping.

The upcoming documentary from Reelz will look into this kidnapping hoax, which is considered one of the biggest in history.

What happened to Sherri Papini?

After her disappearance on November 6, 2016, Sherri's husband, Keith Papini, immediately sprung into action, involving law enforcement. The case gathered considerable momentum, with Sheri's disappearance being a major issue around the town for the next two weeks.

Initially, Keith was considered a suspect, but his name was cleared with a lie detector test and testimony from friends and family. Thanks to the internet, the event soon became global, with support pouring in from various parts of the world.

22 days later, Sherri was found 146 miles away from home. She was in terrible condition with bruises all over her face and body, and her long blonde hair was haphazardly cut short. She was reunited with Keith at the Woodland Hospital in Yolo County.

Kimberly Gates @realtorkim15 I hope this is the last public attention #SherriPapini gets. I hope no books or no movies #dateline I hope this is the last public attention #SherriPapini gets. I hope no books or no movies #dateline

She shared her story with the investigators the following day. Sherri claimed that two Hispanic women kidnaped her at gunpoint and kept her chained to a metal pole in a bedroom closet for three weeks. They tortured her and abused her. It was probably a case of trafficking.

What 'really' happened to Sheri Papini?

After the state provided Sherri Papini with mental and physical healthcare of over $30,000 over the following years, investigators found out that her entire story was a setup. Tracing DNA from her body and clothes, the investigators found a link to her ex-boyfriend.

Upon questioning, her ex-boyfriend spilled the beans, saying that she was at his place for three weeks and most of her injuries, including her branding, were self-inflicted. Prosecutors soon charged Sherri with lying to federal investigators and 34 counts of mail fraud, nearly three years after the infamous "kidnapping."

In 2022, Sherri Papini admitted faking her kidnapping. She said in a press statement:

"[She is] so very sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked hard to try and help me."

She currently faces up to 20 years in prison and five years on the charges. She also agreed to pay $300,000 in restitution. Keith Papini recently filed for divorce and custody of the two children.

Lipstick Alley @lipstickalley

lipstickalley.com/threads/califo… #SherriPapini California Kidnapping Hoaxster Sherri Papini's Husband Files For Divorce After Years of Simping California Kidnapping Hoaxster Sherri Papini's Husband Files For Divorce After Years of Simpinglipstickalley.com/threads/califo… #SherriPapini https://t.co/mJLaKyko5S

Though the exact reasons for her disappearance are still unknown, this documentary will take a deeper look at the case and better analyze why Sherri Papini did whatever she did.

The upcoming episode of Reelz Investigates will air on April 24, 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen