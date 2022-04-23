How many children does Sherri Papini have? All about her family as husband files for divorce days after former pleads guilty to kidnapping hoax

The husband of disgraced California mom, Sherri Papini, has filed for divorce, two days after she was found guilty of making up a fake abduction in 2016, as per court documents obtained by NBC.

According to the divorce papers filed earlier this week at the state Superior Court in Redding, a lawyer representing Keith Papini noted that his wife, Sherri, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and lying to a law enforcement authority and stated that she is "under exceptional pressure with national media attention to her case."

Keith Papini, who shares two kids with Sherri, has also filed for emergency custody of their children, as per the divorce papers.

The filing stated that she “has not been acting in a rational manner” and that their children, aged nine and seven years, “should not be subjected to the traumatic chaos if she attempted to take actual custody.”

Keith Papini stated in a statement that his objective was to establish a secure, stable environment for their children.:

“I am asking that the court help me protect my children from the negative impact of their mother’s notoriety."

A lawyer for Sherri Papini has given out no comment on her behalf. Sherri Papini has not provided an explanation for the fake kidnapping plan, which she said comprised of two Hispanic women holding her at gunpoint and branding her.

Some information about Sherri Papini's fake missing case

After going missing for three weeks, the 39-year-old Papini was found approximately 150 miles from her home in November 2016.

Upon being found, Papini had a chain around her wrist, her blond hair had been cut, and a "brand" had been left on her shoulder.

Papini, who formerly referred to herself as a "super mom," told authorities that she was abducted by two Hispanic women while running near her home.

The news of her abduction provoked a huge manhunt by law authorities and captured the attention of national media.

Keith Papini spoke to the media several times during his wife's disappearance, pleading with the public to assist him in finding her. He has also publicly backed her and stated that he believed she was abducted in the years following the staged kidnapping.

According to authorities, Papini was with her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, at his residence in Costa Mesa, California, during the weeks she was allegedly abducted.

After the case unfolded and she reappeared, Sherri Papini requested $30,000 in victim assistance funds and lied to police when presented with proof indicating her kidnapping was a hoax.

Sherri Papini has stated that she is "deeply ashamed" of fabricating the narrative and that she will "work the rest of [her] life to make amends for [her] actions."

Last month, she agreed to pay more than $300,000 in reparations in a plea deal with federal prosecutors.. She faces maximum penalties of 20 years and five years for the crimes, and prosecutors have stated that they will seek lesser sentences.

Sherri Papini's sentencing is set for July 11, 2022.

