Who is Jared Lee from American Song Contest? Massachusetts native performed and wrote a song for 'Fantasy Island' 

On Monday, episode 4 of NBC's American Song Contest will see Jared Lee perform as a solo singer and represent Massachusetts. Along with him, the show will feature mostly solo singers in episode 4, namely MARi, NEITHER, Savannah Keyes, Allen Stone, Alexis Cunningham, Bronson Varde, and Stela Cole, along with mariachi duo Las Marias, and electronic duo The Crystal Method.

The fourth episode of the reality singing competition will feature 11 new contestants who will showcase their talent in the fourth Qualifiers round. Four out of those who will receive enough votes from the national jury, as well as manage to impress the viewers, will advance straightaway to the all-important semi-finals.

American Song Contest contestant Jared Lee will represent Massachusetts in the competiton

Jared Lee is a singer, songwriter, and platinum-selling producer from Los Angeles, California. He has amassed over 80 million streams online by writing and producing music for a diverse group of globally recognized artists like Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, TIESTO and Michael Bolton.

The contestant also wrote, produced, and performed the theme song Don't Wish Your Life Away for the film Fantasy Island. His official collaborations include Those Were the Days with Midnight Kids (among the top 10 songs on the U.S. dance charts), Ain't Deep Enough with Autograf and Afterglow with Nicky Romero and GATTUSO.

Jared has also been enlisted by some of the world's top DJs, including Nicky Romero, Markus Schulz and Fedde Le Grand, to write and feature as the lead vocalist in their original music.

In his interview with escYOUnited, the American Song Contest contestant revealed that he loved performing and singing from a young age and was always involved in groups and bands, and played a variety of instruments growing up. In college, he was part of an acapella group that traveled around and competed, which was the beginning of his passion for music.

He said:

"That lit the spark in terms of 'career pursuit' and since I was in Nashville at the time, I went around music row and started to learn about the process of getting songs to record. I didn’t love some of the songs sent to me so I decided to write my own."

The contestant continued and said:

"I had done some songwriting here and there since I played piano and messed around with ideas but I started to take it more seriously in this moment and have been working hard at it ever since. I love writing songs for myself and for other artists and its now a huge part of my musical identity."

Jared describes his music in five words and they are, "passionate, melodic, evocative, honest, and powerful." He released several singles, namely, Professional Lovers in 2018, featuring vocals in Those Were The Days produced by Midnight Kids in 2019 (8,369,541 Spotify streams), Don't Wish Your Life Away and Back To That in 2020 and his latest ones including Afterglow and Shameless.

American Song Contest is inspired by NBC's Eurovision Song Contest, and features 56 contestants who compete against each other until one of them becomes America's favorite and is crowned the winner. Each participant will represent one of the states or territories of the United States and perform their own original songs that will run for eight weeks before the grand-finale on May 9, 2022.

Episode 3 of American Song Contest saw Tennessee native Tyler Braden impressing the national jury with his emotional country song titled Seventeen. Along with Tyler, many other artists have already moved into the semi-finals of the competition, including Hueston, AleXa, Christian Pagan, Michael Bolton, Jordan Smith, Jonah Prill, Chloe Fredericks, and Broderick Jones.

Will Jared Lee be able to move to the semi-finals of American Song Contest? Tune in on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on NBC to find out.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan