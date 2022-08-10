What happened to Nykayia Strawder? Baltimore 9-year-old allegedly shot teenager on her father’s porch 

Homicide investigators have found that a nine-year-old boy was involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl, Nykayia Strawder. The incident happened on the family's front porch in Baltimore's Edmondson Village area on Saturday, August 6 around 8 p.m.

According to city police, officers were summoned to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Multiple witnesses said that the boy, who has not been identified, was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally fired, striking and killing one of the other children on the porch. Nykayia Strawder, 15, was struck in the head by a bullet and the boy then immediately dropped the gun and fled.

According to authorities, an ambulance transported the teen to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. There were multiple juveniles on that porch, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Police said they acquired a search and seizure warrant, discovered the gun, and ran the serial number. Officers learned that the firearm was registered to a lady who is an armed security guard. The lady, who is a relative of the nine-year-old boy, is yet to be identified.

Authorities have stated that the nine-year-old cannot be charged with a crime in Maryland. However, investigators have been collaborating with the State Attorney's Office, and certain charges relating to the incident remain potential.

Many of the specifics regarding the incident are unknown, including whether or not the nine-year-old boy knew or was related to Strawder. It is also unclear how he obtained access to the rifle.

Nykayia Strawder’s family demands justice

Nykayia Strawder's family hopes to seek justice in the aftermath of the horrific shooting. Donyette McCray, Strawder's great aunt, said:

"He needs to be accountable for his actions. I don't have my baby... She will never, ever be back."

Dontay Jones, Nykayia Strawder's father, stated that he was at home when the shooting occurred. He was with his wife and children when he heard a "loud muffling sound" coming from the front porch. He said he was unsure whether the sound was that of a gunshot.

Jones found Strawder bleeding "from her head, from the back of her head, on the side" as he went downstairs to look into the matter. He said:

"I couldn't really tell because there was so much blood everywhere."

Jones stated that he wants the accused to understand that they "took a very precious angel away from the world" when they shot Nykayia Strawder. He added:

"We will never be the same without her, no nine-year-old child should have a weapon or access to one."

Donyette McCray, Nykayia Strawder's great aunt, said that there had been a conflict between the accused and Strawder's brother before the shooting. She said that the little kid had fought with Strawder's sibling at least twice before the incident. Then, according to McCray, he arrived at the house armed.

Nykayia Strawder is the fifth teen to be shot and killed in Edmondson Village over the course of the past year, according to police data.

Anyone with any information on the matter is asked to contact the police department at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7-LOCKUP.

