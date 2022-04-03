Why was Baltimore gamer Normandy's Hollywood Week offer taken away? American Idol reveals "common" reason why she's out

ABC's American Idol saw contestants from various backgrounds with diverse stories that touched the hearts of viewers and judges alike. Some stories moved them to tears, and some stories were unique to the individual auditioning. One among the latter was Normandy from Baltimore.

The singer surprised the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie when revealed that her speaking and singing voice differed. Her carrot purse and her aura caught the viewers' attention. Her audition even earned her a golden ticket to Hollywood week.

However, when viewers began asking questions about the singer's absence on the first episode of Hollywood Week, the contestant revealed that she was uninvited from proceeding further in the competition.

American Idol contestant Normany reveals the reason behind her absence from Hollywood Week

While the Baltimore gamer stunned the judges with her performance, she was unfortunately uninvited by the show producers to perform further in the Hollywood Week round. In her Tik Tok video, the singer revealed that this was a "common" reason.

She began by introducing herself as the girl who wore bunny shoes, had a carrot purse and said:

"So I keep getting a lot of comments about, ‘Why did you quit American Idol? Why aren’t you on the show? What’s going on?' So I’m going to do a brief answer of that. This isn’t me bashing American Idol or anything like that. I’m just going to educate you guys on how these shows work."

She continued to reveal the reason behind her absence on Hollywood Week:

“We filmed the auditions back in October and Hollywood Week was back in December. So late November, I got a call from Fremantle, which is the production company, and they told me I would not be going to Hollywood Week. And this is very, very common because they get hundreds of people that they give yesses to and so not everyone can go to Hollywood Week. It’s too many people."

The singer also revealed that there were contestants who reached further than her on American Idol, but their auditions did not even air. She confessed that she would not be returning to the reality singing competition next year as she is too old to audition now.

While on her audition on American Idol, Normandy was candid with the judges about her voice and how she has been mocked all her life because of it. But she maintained that she hasn't allowed it to dominate who she is.

American Idol Season 20 will air its seventh episode on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET, with new contestants taking on the genre challenge. The upcoming episodes will also see the contestants compete in two back-to-back challenges: the genre challenge and the duet challenge.

